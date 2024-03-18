Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12 is scheduled to be released at 1:35 am JST on Monday, March 25, 2024. Fans can watch the broadcast on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Fans residing outside Japan can watch the episode at 12:35 pm ET on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

The latest episode of the series focused on the protagonist and introduced a new character as well. He encountered a robot that bore the appearance of a cat. Further, he had quite an adventure, and it seems the two have developed a special bond. The first season will conclude with the release of the next episode, and it will be interesting to see how the series wraps up the first installment of the series.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12 release date and time

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12 will air in Japan on March 25, 2024, at 1:35 am JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be released after a 30-minute delay. This is the norm followed by most anime series that broadcast and stream their episodes on a weekly basis. The release times along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday March 24, 2024 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday March 24, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday March 24, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday March 24, 2024 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday March 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday March 24, 2024 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday March 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday March 25, 2024

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12?

The General as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

As stated earlier, the upcoming episode will be available on Tokyo TV. The episode will also be available on Osaka TV, BS Nippon TV, and on AT-X. However, the release date and time will differ depending on the television channel.

Tokyo TV will broadcast the episode on March 25, 2024, at 1:35 am, while Osaka TV will broadcast the episode on March 26, 2024 at 2 am JST. AT-X will broadcast the episode on March 27, 2024 at 10 pm JST while BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on April 1, 2024 at 11 pm JST.

Global audiences can watch the stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll. These platforms will simulcast the episode, which means it will be available for viewing on March 24, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST. The episode will also be available on Amazon Prime Video. However, this streaming platform will release the episode on March 31, 2024.

A brief recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11

Rooney as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

The previous episode was quite refreshing since it featured an innocent love story between Cherry Blossom and a tree, who were next to each other. However, the passing of the season and the cutting of their tree for bench construction led to their departure.

Soon, the show introduced a new character, which was a robot that had the appearance of a cat. The General was quite skeptical at first, but he managed to help the robot in need.

He charged the robot, but he was forced to take it to HQ, and they had to examine it since it came from a different planet. However, Rooney realized that it didn’t pose a threat and pieced it back together. The robot and the General became quite close, and the episode ended with the robot becoming his pet.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12?

Red Ranger as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12 will conclude season 1 of the series. Therefore, fans can expect the General to receive the lion’s share of screen time. Fans can expect a couple of interactions between the Black Ranger and other characters in the series.

He exudes an aura of mystery, and it would be quite interesting to watch him interact with the protagonist of the series. The Red Ranger has been sidelined for some time now, which means he could receive plenty of screentime in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 12.

