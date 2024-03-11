Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11 is scheduled to broadcast at 1:35 am JST on Monday, March 18, 2024. The broadcast will be available on Tokyo TV and other local television networks. Global audiences can watch the episode at 12:05 pm EST on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The latest episode of the series didn’t give much screen time to the main character. In fact, he didn’t appear in the episode at all, which means Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11 would bring back the focus on the General. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see more interactions involving his new interest - cats.

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11 release date and time

The Blue Ranger as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11 will air in Japan on March 18, 2024, at 1:35 am JST. The English-subtitled version will only be released after a 30-minute daily, which is the pattern followed by most weekly anime shows.

The release times along with the corresponding time zones have been listed below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9:05 am Sunday March 17, 2024 Central Standard Time 11:05 am Sunday March 17, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 12:05 pm Sunday March 17, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 5:05 pm Sunday March 17, 2024 Central European Time 6:05 pm Sunday March 17, 2024 Indian Standard Time 10:35 pm Sunday March 17, 2024 Philippine Time 1:05 am Sunday March 18, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 2:35 am Monday March 18, 2024

Where to watch Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11

The upcoming episode of the anime series will be available on Tokyo TV. The episode will also be available on BS Nippon TV, Osaka TV, and AT-X. However, the release date and time will vary depending on the television channel.

Tokyo TV will release the episode on March 18, 2024 at 1:35 am while Osaka TV will broadcast the episode on March 19, 2024 at 2 am JST. AT-X will broadcast the episode on March 20, 2024 at 10 pm JST while BS Nippon TV will broadcast the episode on March 25, 2024 at 11 pm JST.

Fans living outside of Japan can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Fans can also watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video. However, this streaming platform will release the episode only one week later, i.e., on March 25, 2024.

A brief recap of Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 10

Red, Blue, and Black Rangers as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP)

As stated earlier, the previous episode didn’t give the General any screen time. The episode was centered around the theme of Valentine’s Day. The Pink Ranger got a variety of gifts for everyone in the house. Her interaction with the Blue Ranger was entertaining as always. The show then proceeded to show his backstory and how he came across the Pink and Black Rangers.

He learnt the necessary skills from the Black Ranger, who is the oldest person in the establishment. He also considers Mugi, Sora, and the Pink Ranger as his siblings. It was also shown that these Rangers are selected through a mysterious process and aim to fight for world peace.

The episode also highlighted how they all feel lonely at times since they don’t get to see their family as often as they’d like. However, it was clear that the Rangers were family on their own, and they cherished each other's company.

What to expect in Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11

Mr. Villain’s Day Off episode 11 will most likely bring back its focus on the General. The main character of the series received no screen time in the previous episode. Additionally, fans can expect a few interactions that would take place between the General and the likes of Rooney and Trigger. Seeing these three characters interact together will certainly prove to be quite entertaining, to say the least.

