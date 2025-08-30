Muichiro's death in Demon Slayer is truly tragic (& Gotouge meant it to be like that)

Among the several characters in the Demon Slayer series, the Hashira play the most significant and pivotal roles in the narrative. Their significance was even more highlighted during the Infinity Castle arc, where most of them gave their lives protecting humans.While every Hashira death was painful and tragic, none was more tragic and emotionally taxing than the death of the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito. What was even more painful was his last-ditch efforts to perform his duties, as well as dying at a very young age of 14.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the anime and manga.Muichiro's death truly tore the Demon Slayer fans' hearts apartThe youngest Hashira from the Demon Slayer Corps, the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, had a traumatic life before even joining the Corps. Both Muichiro and his older twin brother, Yuichiro, were born to a woodcutter and his wife. However, when they were ten years old, their mother caught a cold which developed into bronchitis, and eventually died.Tragedy did not hold itself back for them as it struck again, when their father went to fetch medicinal herbs for their mother during a storm, and ended up falling off a cliff to his death. The orphaned brothers then survived together, with Muichiro taking after the emotional and kind nature of their father, while Yuichiro held a cold and impassive outlook on life.The following spring, the brothers were approached by Amane Ubuyashiki, who wanted to recruit the twins for the Demon Slayer Corps. However, despite Muichiro's excitement, Yuichiro dismissed her. While Amane continued to visit the twins and recruit them, Yuichiro chased her away every time. As summer approached, a demon arrived at their cabin during the night and attacked them.Yuichiro protecting Muichiro in the anime (Image via Ufotable)While trying to protect Muichiro, Yuichiro lost his left arm. Furthermore, as the demon insulted and taunted them for their worthlessness, Muichiro lost his temper and attacked the demon with all the tools at their disposal, and wooden logs. By morning, as the demon withered into ash, Muichiro found a near-death Yuichiro praying. However, he died shortly before Amane arrived and healed Muichiro.After losing his memories and leaving the past behind, Muichiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps and gradually became the Mist Hashira. Muichiro achieved impressive feats after becoming the Hashira, the most prominent one being during the Swordsmith Village arc, against the Upper Moon demon Gyokko.During the Infinity Castle arc, Muichiro and Gyomei were teleported together, but while they were rushing to Muzan's location, they were met with the Upper Rank One demon Kokushibo. During the fight, Muichiro's body was sliced in half by Kokushibo's Blood Demon Art. However, he used his remaining strength to turn his sword bright red, slowing the demon's healing, before succumbing to death.Final thoughtsMuichiro and Tanjiro (Image via Ufotable)In the entire Demon Slayer series, Muichiro had a life of tragedy until he met Tanjiro, who became his only friend. However, he did not get a happy ending, dying in a very pathetic death at a very young age of 14. It almost felt like there was no happiness intended for Muichiro by Gotouge, and his narrative reflects that pretty clearly.Also read:Mitsuri and Obanai's fate is a true tragedy of Demon Slayer (&amp; it's very emotionally taxing)Kubo treated the female characters in Bleach better than any other major shonen anime seriesHorikoshi's latest artwork breathes new life into the My Hero Academia fandom