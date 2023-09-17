Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11, titled “To You,” sticking to its schedule, will be released on Monday, September 19, 2023. As the episodes of the first part of the second season near their conclusion, the excitement and anticipation for what lies ahead in Rudeus’ journey are growing hugely among fans.

The recent revelation has undoubtedly had a profound impact on fans, and the dynamics between Fitz and Rudeus have become a central point of interest.

As fans eagerly await the long-awaited reunion between the childhood friends, there’s hopeful anticipation that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11, will provide a clear direction for the narrative, offering insights into how their relationship will evolve and shape the storyline.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel spoilers.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11

Release date and timings, where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 will be released in the U.S. on Sunday, September 18, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, the three renowned streaming giants, will be the only platforms to stream the episode for fans worldwide.

Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel will be making the latest episode available for fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan. See below for the exact release dates and timings for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 11 for all regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Central Standard Time: 10.30 a.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 a.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

British Standard Time: 4.30 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Central European Time: 9 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 a.m., on Monday, September 19, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Brazil Time - 12:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 7:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Eastern European Time - 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, September 18, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 “To You” preview

As seen in the latest preview teaser for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11, things are starting to heat up as Fitz still can’t get over the fact that her male facade got unveiled to Rudeus. Recently, Fitz has been grappling with a growing sense of uneasiness as she struggles to keep her true identity as Sylphy hidden from Rudeus.

The teaser also hints at the possibility of the duo embarking on a mission far from Rano. This expedition could introduce an intriguing layer of romance between the two characters, potentially deepening their relationship as they face new challenges together. Fans of the series are likely to be excited to see how this mission unfolds and how it impacts the dynamics between Fitz and Rudeus.

This development will likely bring further drama and intrigue to the story as the series progresses. Fans can expect an exciting and emotionally charged episode as the fallout from the revelations unfolds.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

