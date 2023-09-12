Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 will be released this Monday, September 18, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST in Japan. The latest installment has been a source of immense relief for Rudeus and fans alike, as he has at last uncovered the cure for his long-standing illness. This revelation carries great importance and holds the promise of significant character development for the protagonist.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the awkward situation, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Fitz finally unveil her true self to Rudeus. For the time being, Rudeus and Fitz will maintain their roles as Senpai and Kouhai to each other, postponing the much-anticipated reunion.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel series.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 release date and timings for all regions

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 will be released in the U.S. on Sunday, September 17, 2023, around 8:30 a.m. PT. Crunchyroll will be streaming the episode exclusively on its platform in both English subbed and dub versions.

Fans in Southeast Asia resort to catching the latest episodes of the anime on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. See below for the release dates and release timing for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 across the regions with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 8:30 a.m.

Central Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 11:30 a.m.

British Summer Time: Sunday, September 17, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, September 17, 9 p.m.

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, September 17, 5:30 p.m.

Australian Central Daylight Time: Monday, September 18, 1 a.m.

Philippines time: Sunday, September 17, 11:30 p.m.

Brazil Time: Sunday, September 17, 12:30 a.m.

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern European Summer Time: Sunday, September 17, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Team: Sunday, September 17, 9:30 a.m.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 10 recap

Sylphy found herself in a difficult situation, as watching Rudeus from a distance for a while now without disclosing her true identity was taking a toll on her emotions. Elsewhere, Rudeus continued with his unusual routine, in which he made a few changes, where, in his morning training, he sought Badi Gadi’s assistance that would help him sharpen his skills more.

He proceeded with the lectures and lunch as usual and participated in Nanahoshi’s experiments as agreed. He contributed his Mana to assist the experiments aimed at transferring objects from his past world to the current, as Nanahoshi desired.

Since it was a challenging task for Nanahoshi to learn about interdimensional teleportation, she proclaimed the experiment would take much of their time. Before Rudeus left, Nanahoshi promised him to answer one of his questions when their deal would reach its conclusion.

After returning to his room, Rudeus discovered that Heckler was in town, so the next day, he headed to the local tavern to meet him, but unfortunately, he had to leave soon for a new mission. While strolling through the market, Rudeus stumbled upon Luke and Fitz, who appeared to be acting somewhat strangely.

When he encountered Fitz at the library, Rudeus sensed that something was amiss and quickly deduced that the person whom he met at the market was Ariel in Fitz’s disguise, impersonating Fitz to maintain her cover. This realization explained why “Fitz” hadn’t engaged with him during their earlier encounter, as doing so might have jeopardized her safety.

Lately, Rudeus had been grappling with his emotions for Fitz, leaving him somewhat flustered. He went as far as to investigate whether Fitz was truly a man. Although his inquiry with Jenius didn’t yield any answers, a fortunate accident where Fitz tripped and fell over him revealed the truth: she had been a woman all along. Rudeus was ecstatic to discover that Fitz held the key to curing his illness.

However, Rudeus suspected there might be a significant reason behind Fitz’s decision to conceal her true identity as a woman. In light of this, he made the choice to maintain their senpai and kouhai relationship for now, instead of rushing into a deeper, more romantic connection, showing great patience and understanding.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11 (speculative)

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11, titled “To You,” fans can expect to witness how Sylphy maintains her composure. Even though Fitz’s true identity remains concealed, her actual gender has been revealed to Rudeus.

Despite Rudeus’ decision to keep their relationship as it is, the increasing tension in the situation will test the limits of their resolve and emotions in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 11.

