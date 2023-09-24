Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12: Exact release time and where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12, titled I Want to Tell You, will air on Monday, September 25, 2023. As per the original run schedule, the upcoming episode of the sequel will mark the end of part 1. With the finale of the first half of season 2, the anime will successfully cover volumes 7 to 9 of Rifujin no Magonote’s original light novel series

As announced earlier, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will completely adapt the Adolescence Period of the storyline. This will leave the remaining three volumes (10 to 11) to be adapted in Part 2.

The grand finale of the first cour of season 2 will explore the full spectrum of Rudeus and Sylphy’s romance, a captivating anime adaptation with fans eagerly awaiting every moment.

Disclaimer: This article contains major Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime and light novel spoilers.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 to unravel the climactic romance of Rudeus and Sylphy

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 will be released in the U.S. on Sunday, September 24, 2023, around 8:30 am PT. Fans worldwide can catch the grand finale on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, the three acclaimed streaming giants.

Besides the OTT platforms, fans in Southeast, excluding Japan, have the amazing option to watch the episode on Asia Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel. Below are the exact release dates and timings for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, episode 12 for all regions with the respective time zones:

Pacific Time: 8:30 am, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Central Time: 10:30 am, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Eastern Time: 11:30 am, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 pm, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Australian Central Time: 1 am, on Monday, September 25, 2023

Brazil Time - 12:30 am, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 7:30 pm, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 6:30 pm, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Eastern European Time - 9:30 am, on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 I Want to Tell You preview

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12, I Want to Tell You, is getting fans all steamy with anticipation. It provides a tantalizing glimpse of the long-awaited and sizzling romance between Sylphy and Rudeus, a moment fans yearn for so long. Sylphy will reveal everything about her arrival at the Asura Kingdom and will expectedly make him join the cause.

Subsequently, the duo will return to the academy, where they will share the significant events that unfolded between them, prompting their friends to join the ultimate reunion and celebrate with them. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 12 is anticipated to provide a satisfying conclusion to part 1 while setting the stage for part 2 with an expected cliffhanger.

Stay tuned for more Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime news and other updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.