Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13: Rudeus and Sylphy’s dream home

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 was released on April 8, 2024. The episode is titled “Dream Home” and is a continuation of the ongoing storyline, picking up from where it left off in Part 1. In comparison to the first cour, the second sees a massive difference in the protagonist’s overall attitude as he has finally gotten over his trauma regarding ED.

After what happened with Sara of Counter Arrow, Rudeus was deeply hurt, and it was nearly impossible for him to regain his composure. However, as the Human God advised, Rudeus enrolling in Ranoa not only solved his issue but also made him reunite with his best friend, Sylphy, who became the very cure for his illness.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 sees the beginning of a beautiful relationship between Rudeus and Sylphy as they step into matrimony. Follow along with the article to learn more about the major highlights of the episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13: Rudeus regains his composure

Rudeus Greyrat, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 (Image via Bind)

The episode kicked off with Rudeus arriving at the class, where Linia, Pursena, Cliff, Zanoba, and even Julie were caught off-guard by sensing something was different about him. Given that Rudeus’ demeanor changed where he was smiling more often, it was obvious for everyone to presume that something good happened to him at last.

Eventually, Rudeus made it public that the illness that took a great toll on his physical and mental health was finally cured. Rudeus was deeply indebted to Sylphy for pulling him out of his nightmare that almost crushed his soul and spirit. Later, he met Nanahoshi and tried to learn if she was ever in love, only to get reprimanded for doing his job.

After Nananhoshi finally told Rudeus that her dating experience wasn’t so good, he realized that she was teleported while she was in a heated argument with her partner. Although Rudeus was excited about the marriage, he was confused about where he should begin and what his first step would be.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13: Rudeus buys a haunted house

Rudeus, Zanoba, and Cliff, as seen Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 (Image via Bind)

During lunch, Rudeus tried to consult his predicament with Cliff and Zanoba and asked for their advice. Eventually, Cliff said that for a man to get married, he should have a house of his own for starters.

Contemplating on the advice, Rudeus decided to head to a real estate agency, where he picked a place that was a big mansion with a surprisingly low cost. Later, it was revealed that the house became haunted after the previous residents were killed.

After asking for Cliff and Zanoba’s help, Rudeus decided to stay at the mansion overnight with the two to check if the rumors were true. Much to their fear, the three encountered a strange creature that seemed like a ghost in the beginning but later turned out to be a moving, magical doll.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13: A moving doll acquired

A moving doll, as seen Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 (Image via Bind)

While Cliff was terror-stricken, rampantly reciting spells to exorcise the ghost, and Rudeus was also dazed and terrified a little, Zanoba discovered something was odd. After holding the ghost by its head, Zanoba requested Rudeus to stand down and let him handle the situation. The three eventually realized that the ghost was nothing but a moving doll that was infused with magic.

Recalling the information he had on robots from his past life, Rudeus was shocked to see such an identical tool in the Six-Faced World. After inspecting the place intricately, the three ran into a hidden room where the owner of the doll was researching it. As per Rudeus’ observation, the doll was supposed to guard the house, which is why the intruders ended up dead.

On their way back to the university, Zanoba requested to take the lead on the research on the doll, and Rudeus agreed. A few days later, after the mansion was ready, Rudeus surprised Sylphy, and she was over the moon.

Final thoughts on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13

With yet another great start, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 has once again immersed the audience in the Six-Faced World. Although the premiere anticipated seeing more of Rudeus and Sylphy, the episode focused on Rudeus’ resolve to make Sylphy happy, given that he loves her unconditionally.

Rudeus is also indebted to Sylphy for curing his illness and wants to do everything for her, starting from buying a house where they can settle in as a married couple. Episode 13 also surprised the fans with Zanoba, Rudeus, and Cliff’s horror expedition, which ended up being hilarious.

The chemistry between Zanoba and Cliff is expected to go a long way, and the characters will continue to keep the audience’s emotions in balance with their comic timing throughout the second cour. Overall, the episode was enthralling, and fans can look forward to what unfolds next as Rudeus and Sylphy take their vows.

