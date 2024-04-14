Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15, will be released on April 22, 2024. The much-awaited latest installment of the anime came with the heartfelt reunion of Rudeus and Sylphy in matrimony, an event that the light novel series fans had awaited for so long.

For fans who have been following the storyline since day one, the episode came as a true delight, given the protagonist is finally happy after a long yet arduous journey preceded by a heartbreaking separation. The episode also made a major revelation that caught everyone by surprise and left the audience with nothing but tears.

As Rudeus and Sylphy begin their new life as husband and wife, fans of the series can’t wait to see the delightful couple hijinks that await them. Follow along with the article to learn Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15 be released

As mentioned above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15, will be released on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST, on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, in Japan. The episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the installment of all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 8:30 am Central Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 10:30 am Eastern Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 9 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 21, 2024 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, April 22, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15 will be streamed on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan. The streaming platform has made the series is available in both English subbed and dubbed formats.The episode will arrive thirty minutes after its release in Japan.

Since Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in most of the regions in Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15 will be made available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 14

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 kicked off with Rudeus and Sylphy going over who to invite to their wedding. Given there would be enough guests, the couple decided to prepare themselves by shopping for the major event. Except for Jenius and Soldat, everyone made it to the wedding ceremony to commemorate the joyous reunion of Rudeus and Sylphy.

While Rudeus was nervous during his wedding speech, Badigadi helped him by encouraging him to give a proper toast. Eventually, the two met each of the guests to thank them individually for taking their valuable time to show up at the event. While congratulating Sylphy, Elinalise couldn’t stop her tears, which caught everyone’s attention.

It eventually came to light that Elinalise was Sylphy’s grandmother, a revelation that shocked everyone present. Elinalise pleaded with Rudeus not to abandon Sylphy because of her. He responded by saying that he would never do such a thing.

While Sylphy tended to Elinalise, Rudeus was challenged to a duel by Ariel, where he had to fight Luke with just a sword. Rudeus accepted on one condition, which was that he would only use a wooden sword. After successfully defeating Luke in the duel, Rudeus learned that Ariel and Luke wanted to see if he could really take care of Sylphy.

After Ariel and Luke left, Rudeus felt bad for Elinalise, and he also thought that Cliff might have been disappointed. However, it turned out that Cliff wanted to help lift Elinalise’s curse for which he requested Rudeus to lend a hand, which he accepted.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15 (speculative)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 15 is titled “Far Away.” The upcoming installment is likely to see Rudeus’ half-sisters, Alisha and Norn, paying him a visit. After learning that their brother is now a married man, Alisha and Norn will be shocked, as it has been years since they saw him. The episode will also see the return of Ruijerd, who will accompany the Greyrat siblings to their destination.

