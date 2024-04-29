Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17, will be released on May 6, 2024.

The next episode will continue to focus on Rudeus’ resolve to make peace with Norn, who holds a great sense of hatred towards her big brother. With the latest episode, it has been revealed that Norn still couldn’t forget the moment Rudeus punched their father.

Rudeus and Sylphy, who have got married recently are still miles away from embracing adulthood. They are also learning to overcome challenges as a couple and it was truly endearing to see them having each other’s back, cherishing the promise they made to each other.

With Norn not budging an inch from keeping a hostile disposition toward Rudeus, tensions are bound to escalate for the couple. Read on to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17 be released?

As mentioned above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17 will be released on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 pm JST on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto and BS11 in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the installment of all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 8:30 am Central Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 10:30 am Eastern Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 9 pm Central European Time Sunday, May 5, 2024 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, May 6, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17 will be exclusively streamed on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan.

The streaming platform has made all seasons and specials of the the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats. The episode will arrive 30 minutes later than its initial release in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles.

Since Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in most of the regions in Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17 and all the latest episodes of the series will be made available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Also read: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 complete schedule

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 16

Norn and Aisha, as seen in episode 16 (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 16 kicked off with Rudeus talking to Ruijerd and learning about his journey.

Rudeus' eyes widened when he heard that Ruijerd had met Roxy. Eventually, when Ruijjerd asked about Eris, Rudeus told him the entire story. However, given that Ruijerd claimed to know Eris better, he deduced that Rudeus might have misunderstood Eris.

The next morning, Ruijerd decided to leave, continuing his journey, but before he could leave the front gates, he encountered Badigadi. Rudeus was scared of them two engaging in a fight, given they had their rivalry since they had been through the Laplace War. However, nothing happened between them, and Badigadi eventually left with a confused expression.

Rudeus requested Ruijerd to join him and his family for breakfast before embarking on his journey. Before leaving, Ruijerd asked Aisha and Norn not to create any chaos for their older brother, and he said he would return soon.

All of a sudden, Norn requested to go with Ruijerd, exclaiming that she didn’t want to live with Rudeus, who punched their father.

Enter caption

After Ruijerd left, Rudeus discovered that his father sent gifts through Aisha and Norn. As per his father’s request, Rudeus decided to enroll his sisters in school, but they didn’t want to go. Rudeus was baffled by the early responsibilities of caring for his sisters, but Sylphy helped him calm down.

The next day, Aisha scored well just to prove she didn’t need to go to school, and Norn passed with an average score. Norn requested Rudeus that she wanted to live in a dorm, which he accepted, hoping she would make some friends and get settled in. However, that negatively impacted Aisha, who presumed Rudeus was being too kind to Norn despite her rudeness.

Aisha exclaimed to Rudeus that he didn’t like her, given she was her half-sister. However, the former gently explained to her little sister that it was just her misconception as he was treating both of them equally. Later the next day, while Rudeus was already baffled by his current situation, Linia and Pursena put him in an even tighter spot with an embarrassing prank.

This led Princess Ariel to take matters into her own hands, but she spared Rudeus eventually after discovering he was innocent. Despite his efforts, it was way too challenging for Rudeus to win over Norn.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17 (speculative)?

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17, titled “A Big Brother’s Feelings,” will see Rudeus’ relentless efforts to reforge the bond with his sisters. Given his absence in Norn’s life and the incident with Paul, which has created a significant void, it is not going to be easy for Rudeus.

However, having Sylphy by his side, as not only his wife but also his advisor, he’s going to get through the obstacles. The upcoming episode is likely to get more emotional than the previous one, leaving the Mushoku Tensei audience in tears.

Read more about:

When was Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 13 released?

Why Rudeus have so much Mana?

Who does Rudeus end up with in the light novel?

Did Eris betray Rudeus?

What happened to Zenithy after the Teleportation incident?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17.