Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18, will be released on May 13, 2024. The latest episode continued exploring the relationship dynamics of the Greyrat siblings, where Norn’s hatred towards Rudeus and the latter’s tension escalated to another level. For the protagonist, the whole event acted as a mirror, showcasing everything from his past from a different perspective.

Mushoku Tensei fans were aware of the fact that Rudeus’ past self was traumatized beyond his bearable extent, and there was no sign of hope for him, which, in turn, turned him into a bitter and resentful person. On a good note, the siblings have been reunited at last, and the anticipation grows for what will come next.

Read on to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18 be released?

As stated above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18, will be released on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 pm JST, on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11, in Japan.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the installment of all selective regions with the respective time zones:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 13, 2024 8:30 am Central Time Sunday, May 13, 2024 10:30 am Eastern Time Sunday, May 13, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, May 13, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 13, 2024 9 pm Central European Time Sunday, May 13, 2024 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, May 14, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18 will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan.

The streaming platform has made all seasons and specials of the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Due to the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive 30 minutes later than its initial release in Japan.

Since Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in most of the regions in Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18, and all the latest episodes of the series will be made available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17

Norn, as seen in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 17 (Image via Bind)

Episode 18 kicked off with Rudeus heading towards Norn’s class to find out who was responsible for making his sister upset.

Given Norn shut herself in her room and wasn’t taking classes, it was obvious for Rudeus to believe that someone might have bullied her. Given how things had been in his past life, he didn’t want Norn to go through that nightmare.

As a loving elder brother, Rudeus was ready to cross any extent possible to make sure that Norn’s bully would face all his wrath. However, it broke Rudeus' heart after learning that he was the actual cause of Norn’s deep upset.

He eventually enrolled in Ranoa University, where Rudeus remained one of the popular figures and an idol to many students who desired to be like him.

Although Rudeus didn’t care about his fame, in some way, it affected the bond between the siblings, where Norn felt like she was nothing in front of her brother. With the help of Princess Ariel, Linia, Sylphie, and Pursena, Rudeus met his sister at the girls' dorm. Rudeus contemplated on how, in his past life, he faced a similar situation where he ignored his elder brother, who tried to lend a helping hand.

Rudeus apologized to Norn, who suddenly realized how her father and Ruijerd tried to explain that her brother suffered too much and how he was a good person. After watching the sadness in her brothers' eyes, Norn was heartbroken and cried her heart out in Rudeus’ arms.

The next day, Norn seemed more lively, and Rudeus was content and impressed by how his little sister was more mature than him at that age.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18 (speculative)?

Much to fans' surprise, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18 is titled “Turning Point 3,” which means the ongoing story is going to take a third turn, promising new developments ahead.

Given how the story goes from the third Turning Point in the original novel by Rifujin na Magonote, fans should brace themselves for the unanticipated deaths of certain characters, leaving the protagonist in darkness once again.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18.