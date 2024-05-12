Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19, will be released on May 26, 2024. As revealed recently, the episode has been postponed to another week, and in its place, a special will be aired featuring all the major voice cast of the sequel, including Yumi Uchiyama (Rudeus Greyrat), Ai Kayano (Sylphiette), Yoshimi Kohara (Roxy), Saya Aizawa (Norn), and Yuuki Takada (Aisha).

Given the upcoming installment will begin the “Transfer Labyrinth Arc,” the anime has released a new key visual featuring Roxy and Paul, teasing their return in the coming episode. The excitement among the fans for the next episode after witnessing the latest episode reached a fever pitch.

However, fans will have to wait at least two weeks to see where Rudeus’ new quest is taking him. Follow along with the article to learn more about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 be released

Expand Tweet

As stated above, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 26, 2024, at 12 pm JST, on TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11 in Japan. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the nineteenth episode for all selective regions with the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, May 26, 2024 8:30 am Central Time Sunday, May 26, 2024 10:30 am Eastern Time Sunday, May 26, 2024 11:30 am British Summer Time Sunday, May 26, 2024 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 26, 2024 9 pm Central European Time Sunday, May 26, 2024 5:30 pm Australian Central Time Monday, May 27, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll for fans globally. The streaming platform has made all seasons and specials of the anime available in both English subbed and dubbed formats. Due to the inclusion of English subtitles, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial release in Japan.

Since Crunchyroll has geographical restrictions in some regions of Southeast Asia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 and all the latest episodes of the series can be watched on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel for free.

Also read: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 part 2 complete schedule

A brief recap of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 18

Rudeus holding Norn in his arms (Image via Bind)

Episode 18 continued showcasing how Rudeus was trying to gradually bond with his siblings. As time and his ordeals had stolen the beautiful moments he could have had with Aisha and Norn, Rudeus continued doing his best to become an ideal brother. From teaching Norn every day to taking Aisha on a shopping spree and accepting her little demands, Rudeus was determined to make up for the lost time.

Rudeus was delighted to learn that not only Zanoba, Nanahoshi, and Cliff were making good progress on their own quests. However, the surprise that came next made him teary-eyed as he eventually learned that he and Sylphie were expecting a baby, which had been the most heartfelt moment in the episode.

The everyday schedule of his new adult life caused him, for the very first time, to wonder if this was what happiness felt like. On top of that, he wished to fill the void by having his father, mother, and Lilia by his side, completing the incomplete family. Everything in Rudeus’ life was going well until he received a letter from his father requesting assistance in saving Zenith.

During the nighttime, Hitogami paid him a visit to Rudeus in his dream. The Human God Warned Rudeus that things would turn worse for him if he went to the Begaritt continent to save his mother. Hitogami didn’t give any reason for that to Rudeus, which left him questioning his next step.

Rudeus took all his friends' suggestions but still didn’t know what to do. However, Norn’s courage to save their parents ignited the spark in him to go against Hitogami’s will and help his parents.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19, titled “Traversing the Sands,” will begin the Transfer Labyrinth Arc, which will see Rudeus and Elinalise heading to the Begaritt continent. The journey for the two won’t be easy as the large number of labyrinths and the high concentration of mana in the atmosphere spawn formidable beasts.

It is likely that Rudeus will reunite with Paul and Roxy in the next episode, given there are still six episodes left that will encompass the latest arc. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 is expected to see Rudeus and Elinalise’s difficult journey until they make it to the pinpoint destination, which is the Labyrinth city of Rapan.

Read more about:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19 gets delayed

Who is Ginger in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation?

Who does Rudeus end up with in the light novel?

Did Eris betray Rudeus?

What happened to Zenith after the Teleportation incident?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 19.