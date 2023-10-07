My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga not only has one of the longest titles in the medium's history but is also bound to get a lot more attention because of the recent Typhoon Graphics anime adaptation. Belgrieve's physical decline and Angeline's rise as an adventurer is a tale as old as time in terms of fathers and daughters and that is something that this manga series manages to explore with gusto and attitude.

In terms of what My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga can offer as a series, there is a prevalent artistic element, and both Belgrieve and Angeline are very strong protagonists. Of course, with the anime barely starting, a lot of people are going to want to give the manga a chance because it has the story in a lot more developed state.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga.

All the details about the My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga

Where to read

Unfortunately, for those who want to give this series a shot, the My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga doesn't have any platforms where it can be officially read online. Of course, there are fan translations of the series, although those are viewed as illegal.

While Amazon also doesn't have physical copies of the series, the volumes are available as Kindle and audiobooks. This a very good way to start for those who want to get into the series, although they have to pay for the volumes.

What to expect

This is one of those cases where the title gives away the entire plot, and although the My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga is still quite good, the name of the story says it all.

After protagonist Belgrieve loses his leg, he spends most of his time in a small town, doing little errands, and basically enjoying this new chapter of his life. This also includes dealing with some paranormal creatures and beasts, which eventually leads to him finding an abandoned child, who ends up being Angeline. Belgrieve takes her under his wing and treats her as his own daughter, which is how the story begins.

Belgrieve eventually discovers that Angeline also has a passion for being an adventurer and decides to encourage her. However, as he discovers that life in the countryside might not be enough for her, she sends Angeline to the adventurer's guild in the Capital, although this leads to him not knowing what happens to his daughter.

Final thoughts

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer manga is a fantasy story that is quite unique in the medium because it focuses a lot on the concept of fathers and daughters, which is very relatable. This is a story that deserves a lot more attention and hopefully, the anime adaptation will do exactly that.

