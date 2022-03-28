My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022: Special stickers, cast cosplays, and more

The My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022 stage began late last night and gave fans an incredibly entertaining time during the convention. Since the last episode of Season 1 was airing around the time of the panel, nobody was expecting any huge announcements.

Since there is still more source material left, a Season 2 announcement or movie may be coming up soon. However, a Season 2 announcement, if it were to happen, would most likely occur much later in the year. Fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any official announcements made by the official My Dress-Up Darling Twitter account.

Continue reading as this article breaks down the excitement that was the My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022 stage in its entirety.

My Dress-Up Darling's Anime Japan 2022 panel was an enjoyable time for cast members and fans alike

Special sticker distribution

Prior to the beginning of the Anime Japan 2022 stage, a special sticker commemorating the final episode of My Dress-Up Darling was being distributed. The sticker was used in the "Final Story Broadcast Commemorative Illustration" and was perfect for big fans of the show.

Anime Japan 2022 merchandise

Cast members Ishige-san and Suguta-san both talked about various pieces of merchandise that are available for the My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022 event. The illustrations were created by CloverWorks, the studio adapting My Dress-Up Darling. They will be accepting orders for these goods until April 10, 2022 (Sunday). Knowing this, fans quickly put in orders for tapestries, mugs, keychains, and various other items.

Special cast costumes

For the Anime Japan 2022 stage, Ishige-san (Wakana Gojou's voice actor) was slated to sew costumes for the cast members, and the costumes were to be revealed during the panel. Fans waited in anticipation for the costume reveal. They were excited to see what Ishige-san was able to sew.

The cast were all dressed up in the costumes Ishige-san sewed himself. They are displayed from left to right: Sajuna Inui (Atsumi Tanezaki), Shoya Ishige (Wakana Gojou), Hina Suguta (Marin Kitagawa), Hina Youmiya (Shinju Inui), and cosplayer Moe Iori.

Each of the outfits created by Ishige-san was incredibly accurate in representing the different characters in the show. The color schemes and various patterns captured the likenesses of the main outfits in the show.

Everyone was incredibly grateful for the hard work Ishige-san put in to create these costumes, and many fans were even more impressed when they found out it was Ishige-san's first time sewing.

Aniplex booth

Along with the Anime Japan stage, the anime also had an Aniplex booth. Here, a Shizuku Kuroe costume was put on display, as well as the sewing machine Ishige-san used to create the cast's costumes.

Many fans expressed their amazement at how Ishige-san really seemed to capture Wakana Gojou's character while he was using the sewing machine. Gojou creating special Hina dolls is quite similar to Ishige-san sewing costumes for the cast members.

Final thoughts

Despite no huge announcements like a Season 2 confirmation or movie reveal, the Anime Japan stage was incredibly entertaining. Fans had a fun time watching their favorite voice actors cosplay as their characters on the show. They were also in awe of the beautiful CloverWorks merchandise.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Siddharth Satish