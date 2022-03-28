×
My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022: Special stickers, cast cosplays, and more

Marin Kitagawa as she appears in the My Dress-Up Darling anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Garen Bainbridge
ANALYST
Modified Mar 28, 2022 06:45 AM IST
The My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022 stage began late last night and gave fans an incredibly entertaining time during the convention. Since the last episode of Season 1 was airing around the time of the panel, nobody was expecting any huge announcements.

Since there is still more source material left, a Season 2 announcement or movie may be coming up soon. However, a Season 2 announcement, if it were to happen, would most likely occur much later in the year. Fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any official announcements made by the official My Dress-Up Darling Twitter account.

Continue reading as this article breaks down the excitement that was the My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022 stage in its entirety.

My Dress-Up Darling's Anime Japan 2022 panel was an enjoyable time for cast members and fans alike

Special sticker distribution

【配布場所変更のお知らせ】 #AnimeJapan 2022にて配布の『最終話放送記念イラスト』使用特製ステッカーの配布場所が変更となりました。アニプレックスブース内 #着せ恋 展示エリア横で配布いたします。🔘bisquedoll-anime.com/news/?id=60309 https://t.co/6ADGin1Lly

Prior to the beginning of the Anime Japan 2022 stage, a special sticker commemorating the final episode of My Dress-Up Darling was being distributed. The sticker was used in the "Final Story Broadcast Commemorative Illustration" and was perfect for big fans of the show.

Anime Japan 2022 merchandise

#AnimeJapan】CloverWorks描き下ろしイラストを使用したグッズなどは4/10（日）まで受注中！▼ご購入はこちらから！ANIPLEX＋：aniplexplus.com/animejapan2022アニメイト：animate-onlineshop.jp#着せ恋 https://t.co/1i1RXZ4HKX

Cast members Ishige-san and Suguta-san both talked about various pieces of merchandise that are available for the My Dress-Up Darling Anime Japan 2022 event. The illustrations were created by CloverWorks, the studio adapting My Dress-Up Darling. They will be accepting orders for these goods until April 10, 2022 (Sunday). Knowing this, fans quickly put in orders for tapestries, mugs, keychains, and various other items.

Special cast costumes

#AnimeJapan 2022 ♥#着せ恋 のステージは3/27（日）開催！①BLUEステージ3/27（日）12:50～13:25＜出演＞#直田姫奈#石毛翔弥#種﨑敦美#羊宮妃那#伊織もえ石毛さんが現在作っている衣装はこちらのステージでお披露目予定です✨▽配信からでも視聴可能です！anime-japan.jp/stage/stream/ https://t.co/Au9preicto

For the Anime Japan 2022 stage, Ishige-san (Wakana Gojou's voice actor) was slated to sew costumes for the cast members, and the costumes were to be revealed during the panel. Fans waited in anticipation for the costume reveal. They were excited to see what Ishige-san was able to sew.

#AnimeJapan 『その着せ替え人形は恋をする』スペシャルステージ～コスプレって…究極の愛じゃん！～」ご覧頂きありがとうございました🙏✨#直田姫奈　さん#石毛翔弥　さん#種﨑敦美　さん#羊宮妃那　さん#伊織もえ　さん(MC)服を縫う企画は大成功👗💕石毛さんお疲れ様でした！！！#着せ恋 https://t.co/fy296yhIeb

The cast were all dressed up in the costumes Ishige-san sewed himself. They are displayed from left to right: Sajuna Inui (Atsumi Tanezaki), Shoya Ishige (Wakana Gojou), Hina Suguta (Marin Kitagawa), Hina Youmiya (Shinju Inui), and cosplayer Moe Iori.

Each of the outfits created by Ishige-san was incredibly accurate in representing the different characters in the show. The color schemes and various patterns captured the likenesses of the main outfits in the show.

Everyone was incredibly grateful for the hard work Ishige-san put in to create these costumes, and many fans were even more impressed when they found out it was Ishige-san's first time sewing.

@kisekoi_anime 知らない人が見ると初めてミシンを触る人が作ったとは信じられないでしょうね。また多くの生地の中から選ばれた物がイラスト設定通りの色合いと質感で素晴らしいですね。石毛さんの愛機も展示されていて良いですね。現地には行けませんでしたので気になっていたのですが写真ありがとうございました。
@kisekoi_anime すごっ！服が完成してる！初めてミシン触る人がこんなにできるなんてすごい！

Aniplex booth

🎀•✨•━━━━　　#AnimeJapan 2022 展示ブース情報　　　　　　　　　　━━━━•✨•🎀アニプレックスブース内の#着せ恋 展示に『黒江雫 衣装』が登場‼️服を縫う企画で #石毛翔弥 さんが制作&12:50~のAJステージで #直田姫奈 さんが着用した衣装です👗°♡ https://t.co/s1OE8PHz4x

Along with the Anime Japan stage, the anime also had an Aniplex booth. Here, a Shizuku Kuroe costume was put on display, as well as the sewing machine Ishige-san used to create the cast's costumes.

🎀•✨•━━━━　　#AnimeJapan 2022 展示ブース情報　　　　　　　　　　━━━━•✨•🎀アニプレックスブース内の#着せ恋 展示に『ミシン』登場‼️服を縫う企画で、石毛さんが使用していたミシンです🧵°☆ミシンに書いて頂いた一言にご注目👀是非お立ち寄り下さい！ https://t.co/6XK05oqBi7

Many fans expressed their amazement at how Ishige-san really seemed to capture Wakana Gojou's character while he was using the sewing machine. Gojou creating special Hina dolls is quite similar to Ishige-san sewing costumes for the cast members.

@kisekoi_anime このミシンが雫たんの衣装を完成させた歴戦のミシンか…！作ってるときの石毛さん真剣にミシンで縫ってて五条くんみたいだった！
@kisekoi_anime 慎重に作業する石毛さん五条くんと重なって胸アツでした😊💕

Final thoughts

Despite no huge announcements like a Season 2 confirmation or movie reveal, the Anime Japan stage was incredibly entertaining. Fans had a fun time watching their favorite voice actors cosplay as their characters on the show. They were also in awe of the beautiful CloverWorks merchandise.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
