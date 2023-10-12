My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 will be released on Sunday, October 16, 2023, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. It will be published in the weekly Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online magazine. The previous chapter, which ended with a shocking twist where Haruka doesn’t remember how his day at the amusement park went, has utterly confused fans.

Moreover, what Sakurako has planned to evoke feelings in Haruka’s heart through Tokano is yet to be revealed. Given the events that have transpired so far, it’s likely that Tokano won’t readily agree to part with Haruka, setting the stage for potential conflicts and intriguing development in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains major My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! anime and manga spoilers.

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 release timings for all regions and where to read

Shueisha’s MangaPlus will make My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 available exclusively on its official website. The latest chapters are also available on MangaPlus and Shonen Jump+, two of the renowned manga-reading apps worldwide.

Below are the release dates and timings for My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 for all regions with the associated time zones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, October 15, 7 am

Central Time: Sunday, October 15, 9 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, October 15, 10 am

British Summer Time: Sunday, October 15, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 8:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Sunday, October 15, 4 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, October 16, 1:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 11 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 15, 12 pm

Arabian Daylight Time: Sunday, October 15, 7 pm

Eastern European Time: Sunday, October 15, 5 pm

Mountain Team: Sunday, October 15, 8 am

A brief recap of My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 20

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 2 (Image via Shunsuke Iino)

Due to the half-day of school, Haruka and Tokano decided to join Sakurako and Watarai on their day out at the nearby amusement park. Initially, Watarai was all excited, but the thought of getting on the rides made him feel sick, so Haruka assisted him to the washroom.

Tokano was suspicious of Sakurako’s intentions. Eventually, Sakurako revealed that she wanted her and Haruka to make some memories together as a couple.

The chapter shifted to a day earlier when Sakurako was discussing her plans with Watarai. During this conversation, she revealed her intention to make Haruka fall for her by using Tokano as a catalyst.

Following Sakurako’s advice for Tokano to ride the Ferris wheel with Haruka, she recalled a prior conversation she had with Rinko, who had described her as Haruka’s No.1. Despite the joyful experience shared by Tokano and the others during the Ferris wheel ride, Haruka struggled to recollect that particular moment and seemed to have no memory of it.

What to expect from My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 (Speculative)

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 2 (Image via Shunsuke Iino)

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 will likely shed light on Haruka’s past again. Fans who remained loyal to the original manga since the beginning are aware that the reason behind Haruka losing his Ferris wheel memories is due to the tragedy he faced during his childhood.

My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! chapter 21 will likely explore Haruka’s condition extensively, where he forgets about what happens to him when he’s standing at a certain height (which makes his heart run faster, but he can’t feel anything).

Stay tuned for more My Girlfriend Gives Me Goosebumps! manga news and updates as 2023 progresses.

