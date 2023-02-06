My Hero Academia chapter 380: Confirmed release date after hiatus

My Hero Academia chapter 380 will be published in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 12 following the sudden break announced by mangaka Kohei Horikoshi. Both MangaPlus and VIZ media have finally updated the changed schedule for the upcoming chapter on their respective websites. The chapter will now be released on Monday, February 20, at 12 am JST.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 was supposed to be released on Monday, February 5, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 10. However, it was leaked on February 1 that Horikoshi will be taking a three-week hiatus due to health issues. It was later confirmed by the official websites.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 returns after a sudden break

My Hero Academia chapter 380 will be available for international readers on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, February 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, February 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, February 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, February 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, February 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, February 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, February 20

Horikoshi’s health

The break was not only unannounced but too sudden for the print version to amend its format. The artworks that were supposed to accompany the chapter have been printed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 10, the primary among which is the character design of Deku’s Vigilante or “Black Deku” hero costume. This was likely in celebration of season 6 episode 18, which came out a day before the chapter’s previously scheduled release date.

Shueisha has confirmed that the mangaka is suffering from health issues and the hiatus is necessary for him to recover. In December 2022, Horikoshi took a similarly unannounced break. Back then, as was the case this time as well, the official websites were not able to update the new release dates until after all the serializations of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 10 were published.

Final thoughts

The Battle at Gunga is still unfinished (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Horikoshi has frequently stated his desire to end My Hero Academia this year. However, he was later forced to amend that it would take more time to wrap up all of the loose ends. While the series is on its final leg, many mysteries remain unsolved. Several fronts of the ongoing war have not been touched upon yet.

Including My Hero Academia chapter 380, the series needs at least 50 more chapters to do justice to the story. The fights involving Sero, Kirishima, and Aoyama are yet to be properly shown. Hopefully, this three-week-long break will suffice for the mangaka to recover from his health issues. However, it would be prudent to be prepared for another sudden delay or a long hiatus in the coming months.

