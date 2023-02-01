My Hero Academia goes on a hiatus as the creator suffers a health scare

My Hero Academia chapter 380 was supposed to be released on Monday, February 6. As usual, many fans expected the spoilers for the chapter to be out on February 1. However, the leakers have all reported that the manga went on a sudden, unannounced break.

Of course, neither VIZ nor MangaPlus has amended the release date on their respective websites as of yet. This not only further confuses the readers, but also clarifies that the break is too sudden and the digital platforms have not been notified yet.

My Hero Academia chapter 380 is delayed as the manga goes on a sudden hiatus

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga My Hero Academia is on a sudden break in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #10 this week as well as Issue #11 next week due to Kohei Horikoshi's poor health. Series will be resuming in Issue #12. My Hero Academia is on a sudden break in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #10 this week as well as Issue #11 next week due to Kohei Horikoshi's poor health. Series will be resuming in Issue #12.

According to the leakers, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi is taking a break of two weeks. This is not a publication or magazine-wide break since the rest of the serializations in Weekly Shonen Jump will be released as scheduled. My Hero Academia chapter 380 was set to be released in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 10. The break was too sudden to alter the print version, as evident from the issue-related art and designs that have already been printed.

Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has had to take frequent breaks as of late. Since November 2022, the series has taken more than 3 breaks. The first hiatus was reportedly due to Horikoshi’s declining health and increasing work pressure. Although the causes behind the subsequent breaks have not been revealed, readers remain concerned that the mangaka’s health has not improved.

However, My Hero Academia is in its final arc and is supposed to end in one year. It is possible, though unlikely, that Horikoshi is taking his time planning and sketching the final chapters. However, if that is indeed the case, the mangaka would have certainly alerted the publishers beforehand, avoiding such a mishandled situation.

According to the leaks, My Hero Academia chapter 380 will now be released in WSJ issue 12 on February 19. The related artwork that has been released in the WSJ issue 10 depicts Deku in his vigilante gear, likely in collaboration with season 6 episode 18.

Final thoughts

Deku and Shigaraki in the latest My Hero Accademia chapter (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/ Shueisha)

The manga industry is brutal to the creators and the unhealthy work environment has caused the demise of several prominent artists. The untimely passing of Berserk’s Kentaro Miura remains one of the greatest tragedies in the industry. Hunter X Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho’s mangaka Togashi had come out of hiatus recently but had to retire soon after.

Hopefully, such will not be the case for Kohei Horikoshi. My Hero Academia is one of the most popular series in recent Shonen history, and the fans would much rather have no chapter for months rather than have their mangaka suffer. Hopefully, there will be an official declaration from Shueisha soon.

