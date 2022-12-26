My Hero Academia fans show concern for Horikoshi’s health after recent chapter

My Hero Academia fans are worried about the health of series creator Kohei Horikoshi, based on what happened with the recent chapter.
My Hero Academia Chapter 376 was released just in time for Christmas. However, the lack of pages and previous sudden breaks are causes for concern. Some fans believe a week isn't enough time for Horikoshi to get back on his feet. Weekly Shonen Jump is a grueling grind for anyone.
Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.
My Hero Academia fans have taken to Twitter to express their unease with Horikoshi's failing health
The recent chapter only has nine pages
My Hero Academia Chapter 376 has already been delayed by a week due to Horikoshi's poor health. It was such a sudden move that Shueisha didn't have time to change the release date on Manga Plus and VIZ. The chapter was slated for release on December 19, before being moved to December 25.
Right away, readers knew that something was off when the chapter only contained nine pages. The panels were mostly used to set up the ongoing fight at the Gunga Mountain Ruins. Compared to what readers are used to, it is a meager number of pages. Either way, it's clear that Horikoshi is not feeling well.
This will likely be the major talking point of My Hero Academia Chapter 376. Regardless of the content of the chapter, some fans might be too distracted with everything that's going on with Horikoshi. It's not fun knowing their favorite mangaka is not doing well.
Twitter users are concerned over Horikoshi's workload
Unsurprisingly, manga readers are starting to worry about what's going on with Horikoshi. It makes it that much harder to read the recent chapter. Needless to say, many would like to see him take a long break and recuperate.
My Hero Academia fans can only hope that Horikoshi stays healthy in the long run, especially if he finishes the series by next year. He could definitely use a long break after devoting eight years of his life to this series. If he ever plans on doing another spin-off, he should definitely wait a while.
The life of a mangaka is never easy
This isn't the first public case involving a mangaka's poor health, and it certainly won't be the last, either. Whether it's Gege Akutami or Eiichiro Oda, many popular authors have had to force themselves to take breaks. Drawing manga for a living puts a great strain on a person's body.
Over a year ago, Horikoshi said he planned to end the My Hero Academia series within the next 12 months. That clearly isn't the case, since the major villains are still fighting in good shape. Many readers wonder if he needs an extended break to rest and recover.
At the very least, readers should take heed to Horikoshi's statement from the Jump Fiesta 2023. A person should always take care of their health.
