My Hero Academia fans show concern for Horikoshi’s health after recent chapter

My Hero Academia fans are worried about the health of series creator Kohei Horikoshi, based on what happened with the recent chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 376 was released just in time for Christmas. However, the lack of pages and previous sudden breaks are causes for concern. Some fans believe a week isn't enough time for Horikoshi to get back on his feet. Weekly Shonen Jump is a grueling grind for anyone.

My Hero Academia fans have taken to Twitter to express their unease with Horikoshi's failing health

The recent chapter only has nine pages

Thunder Devil @ThunderTheDevil @AsarathaHS 9 pages!? oh god littarly same happen in Black Clover right before Tabata went on break. I feel bad for Horikoshi @AsarathaHS 9 pages!? oh god littarly same happen in Black Clover right before Tabata went on break. I feel bad for Horikoshi https://t.co/c5Dq0cpsnR

My Hero Academia Chapter 376 has already been delayed by a week due to Horikoshi's poor health. It was such a sudden move that Shueisha didn't have time to change the release date on Manga Plus and VIZ. The chapter was slated for release on December 19, before being moved to December 25.

Right away, readers knew that something was off when the chapter only contained nine pages. The panels were mostly used to set up the ongoing fight at the Gunga Mountain Ruins. Compared to what readers are used to, it is a meager number of pages. Either way, it's clear that Horikoshi is not feeling well.

This will likely be the major talking point of My Hero Academia Chapter 376. Regardless of the content of the chapter, some fans might be too distracted with everything that's going on with Horikoshi. It's not fun knowing their favorite mangaka is not doing well.

Twitter users are concerned over Horikoshi's workload

Unsurprisingly, manga readers are starting to worry about what's going on with Horikoshi. It makes it that much harder to read the recent chapter. Needless to say, many would like to see him take a long break and recuperate.

Addict @Addict_ET Horikoshi please take a hiatus man, another unexpected mha break with a 9 page chapter, and this is immediately right after he was talking about how we should take care of our health :( Horikoshi please take a hiatus man, another unexpected mha break with a 9 page chapter, and this is immediately right after he was talking about how we should take care of our health :(

AsarathaHS @AsarathaHS sometimes I think WSJ starts to care a little bit more about it's workers when Jump+ comes out and Gege/Oda/Tabata get big breaks, then they let Horikoshi work himself to the bone for months straight with constant breaks and, one time, an unfinished chapter sometimes I think WSJ starts to care a little bit more about it's workers when Jump+ comes out and Gege/Oda/Tabata get big breaks, then they let Horikoshi work himself to the bone for months straight with constant breaks and, one time, an unfinished chapter

Potato @MrPotatoHead232



Unbelievably cursed magazine. @AsarathaHS I feel so bad for him man. I cannot for the life of me make sense of what's going on behind the scenes; even if he is refusing to take a break like some speculate, Akutami did the same thing but they still forced him to stop for his own health.Unbelievably cursed magazine. @AsarathaHS I feel so bad for him man. I cannot for the life of me make sense of what's going on behind the scenes; even if he is refusing to take a break like some speculate, Akutami did the same thing but they still forced him to stop for his own health.Unbelievably cursed magazine.

Mac Hodgdon @MacHodgdon @AsarathaHS Hori is so desperate to end this series on his terms and at a certain time that he is throwing his health to the side and it honestly makes me so sad @AsarathaHS Hori is so desperate to end this series on his terms and at a certain time that he is throwing his health to the side and it honestly makes me so sad

BakuDekuchan @BakuDekuchan Not to mention, Horikoshi is struggling with health issues. Despite that, he's still been providing us with gorgeous art in form of the manga and side art. As well as writing an amazingly coherent story. Before you criticize him for giving us "short chapters"... Not to mention, Horikoshi is struggling with health issues. Despite that, he's still been providing us with gorgeous art in form of the manga and side art. As well as writing an amazingly coherent story. Before you criticize him for giving us "short chapters"...

🦋🐚S&M🐚🦋 @Satira58991200

what shoune jump is doing is literally defined as torturing @AsarathaHS i dont get....what shoune jump is doing is literally defined as torturing @AsarathaHS i dont get....what shoune jump is doing is literally defined as torturing

BakuGOAT1 @LegitTayj1 @AsarathaHS Damn 9 pages? I knew they said it was short, but I didnt know it was thst short. Yeah shonen jump needs to force him to take a long break at this point. Clearly hori isnt in a healthy state of mind right now. @AsarathaHS Damn 9 pages? I knew they said it was short, but I didnt know it was thst short. Yeah shonen jump needs to force him to take a long break at this point. Clearly hori isnt in a healthy state of mind right now.

erika. @agoodegge anyone else anxious about horikoshi's health bc of the sudden break last week or am I just a paranoid mess anyone else anxious about horikoshi's health bc of the sudden break last week or am I just a paranoid mess

My Hero Academia fans can only hope that Horikoshi stays healthy in the long run, especially if he finishes the series by next year. He could definitely use a long break after devoting eight years of his life to this series. If he ever plans on doing another spin-off, he should definitely wait a while.

The life of a mangaka is never easy

Rukasu @RukasuMHA Horikoshi's letter from Jump Festa 2023:



The days and months go by so fast and now the year is almost over. I ask you all to take care of your health.

At last year's Jump Festa I wrote a letter saying that "if everything goes according to plan, the manga will be over in 1 year" Horikoshi's letter from Jump Festa 2023:The days and months go by so fast and now the year is almost over. I ask you all to take care of your health.At last year's Jump Festa I wrote a letter saying that "if everything goes according to plan, the manga will be over in 1 year" https://t.co/lCuSapbix5

This isn't the first public case involving a mangaka's poor health, and it certainly won't be the last, either. Whether it's Gege Akutami or Eiichiro Oda, many popular authors have had to force themselves to take breaks. Drawing manga for a living puts a great strain on a person's body.

Over a year ago, Horikoshi said he planned to end the My Hero Academia series within the next 12 months. That clearly isn't the case, since the major villains are still fighting in good shape. Many readers wonder if he needs an extended break to rest and recover.

At the very least, readers should take heed to Horikoshi's statement from the Jump Fiesta 2023. A person should always take care of their health.

