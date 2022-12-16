My Hero Academia chapter 376 delay and potential release date, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 376 was supposed to be released on Monday, December 19, at 12 am JST. However, several reputed sources have recently reported that the chapter is facing a sudden delay due to mangaka Horikoshi’s declining health.

A special note from Weekly Shonen Jump’s issue 3 was leaked where the editors of the series informed readers that the chapter was delayed at such short notice that no changes could be made to the printed information. But they assured everyone that the manga would return in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 4/5 with a cover feature and the results of the next popularity poll.

My Hero Academia chapter 376 delayed due to mangaka Horikoshi’s poor health

Unlike previous breaks, readers were only alerted to this one when the spoilers for chapter 376 — which usually would have been circulating by December 15 — were nowhere to be seen. Soon after, an image of the aforementioned note from the editors was leaked, which concerned fans about mangaka Horikoshi’s health.

The confusion about the delay arises from the fact that even at the time of writing, all of Shueisha’s official online reading platforms, including Manga Plus and VIZ, list the release date of My Hero Academia chapter 376 as December 19, 12 am JST. This is the official release date for Issue 3. However, it is because the publishers were informed so late about the delay that they are yet to make the changes; the news of the break is not false.

The leak also informs readers that My Hero Academia chapter 376 will contain the results of the 8th popularity poll. The series will also receive a colored page which will be featured on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 4/5. There will likely be additional information regarding whatever announcement is made at Jump Festa 2023.

Tentative release date of My Hero Academia chapter 376

Sad Man's Parade is supposed to continue in My Hero Academia chapter 376 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Provided that Horikoshi’s health does not suffer any further, My Hero Academia chapter 376 will be available in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 4/5, which is the Christmas Issue being released at 12 am JST, December 26. International readers can avail the chapter on VIZ, Manga Plus, and the Shonen Jump App at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Sunday, December 25 Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Sunday, December 25 Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, December 25 Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 25 Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, December 25 Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, December 25 Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, December 26

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia Super Stage in Jump Festa 2023 (Image via TOHO)

Issue 3 also coincides with Jump Festa 2023. In Jump Festa 2022, Horikoshi announced that he will end the series by the end of the year (2022). However, considering the current state of the manga, it is unlikely that the mangaka will be able to finish the series even by the end of 2023. Many fans expect the My Hero Academia Super Stage to offer an announcement by the mangaka about a new estimated end date for the series.

Horikoshi's illustration for Jump Festa 2022 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Jump Festa will be followed by Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 4/5, a break, Issue 6/7, and another hiatus before the magazine resumes regular publication in the new year.

Hopefully, these breaks will help the author regain his health and organize his work better. With the manga industry being as strenuous as it is, fans have become severely worried about Horikoshi’s increasingly frequent breaks. His health is of utmost priority, and no reader wants to read the manga at the expense of the mangaka.

