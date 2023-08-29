My Happy Marriage episode 9: Exact release time and where to watch

My Happy Marriage episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 30, at 11.30 pm JST. Fans have been anticipating the next episode after Miyo's surprising encounter with Arata. The anime will be available on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and BS11, following which it will stream on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Miyo learning Western etiquette for an upcoming party. Following that, as she pondered the meaning of family, Kiyoka continued his investigation and met with Arata Tsuruki. The same night, Kiyoka and his subordinates encountered and destroyed the Grotesqueries together.

Miyo may be left devastated by her nightmares in My Happy Marriage episode 9

The exact release date and time, where to watch

My Happy Marriage episode 9, titled Drowning in Dreams, will be released on Wednesday, August 30, at 11.30 pm JST. Considering the release time of the anime, the episode will have different release dates and timings for different time zones.

The ninth episode of My Happy Marriage will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6.30 am, Wednesday, August 30

Central Standard Time: 8.30 am, Wednesday, August 30

Eastern Standard Time: 9.30 am, Wednesday, August 30

British Standard Time: 2.30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Central European Time: 3.30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Indian Standard Time: 8 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Philippine Standard Time: 10.30 pm, Wednesday, August 30

Australian Central Standard Time: 12 am, Thursday, August 31

My Happy Marriage episode 9 will first be broadcast on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, BS11, and AT-X. Following that, the anime will be available to stream outside Japan on Netflix.

My Happy Marriage episode 9 preview gets revealed

As per the preview for My Happy Marriage episode 9, the upcoming episode will see Miyo Saimori deal with her nightmares. As seen in the previous episode, Miyo collapsed in front of Arata Tsuruki during her training day. Thus, Arata and Miyo might exchange a conversation that could lead to further developments in the story.

As for Miyo, her poor health is set to shorten the time for her Western etiquette lessons. With this, it seems quite unlikely that Miyo will be able to become a lady like Hazuki Kudou.

Even Kiyoka Kudou is worried about her, but he is busy with his mission. Hence, Miyo chooses not to talk to him so she does not bother him with her issue. With this, fans may also be able to witness how Miyo's condition happens to distract Kiyoka and inadvertently affect his mission.

Hazuki, who had come to deeply care about Miyo, was worried about her. She herself once had a failed marriage and hoped that Miyo did not go through the same experience as her. Hazuki regretted her experience and hoped for the best for Miyo.

