My Happy Marriage manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The My Happy Marriage manga series by author Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Rito Kohsaka is one of the most popular offerings from Square Enix’s Gangan Online platform. With the anime adaptation imminently premiering in July 2023, those interested in the series are curious as to how they’re able to read the manga, as well as what the series is about.

Thankfully, there is a way for international readers to catch up on and stay current with the My Happy Marriage manga in a completely legal way which supports the official release. However, fans unable to read Japanese will unfortunately be a little lost along the way, with only the original Japanese text being internationally available to view.

In any case, the series is an incredibly endearing one which will reward readers greatly for making the investment needed to buy translated volumes.

My Happy Marriage manga series becomes trending topic ahead of anime adapatation’s July 2023 release

Where to read, release cadence, and next issue’s release date

The My Happy Marriage manga series is serialized on a somewhat irregular basis on Square Enix’s Gangan Online platform. Typically speaking, it releases new issues on a bi-weekly to monthly basis. However, long breaks are seen in between some issues and the chapters are also seemingly broken down into parts.

The series most recently released its 27th chapter on Monday, March 6. Fans can read it via official sources on either the Gangan Online website or app of the same name. However, the website only has the manga in Japanese, while the app is seemingly only available in select areas. Likewise, international fans are forced to buy translated compilation volumes if they want to read the series’ official release in their language.

As a result, there is no legal way to read the official English release on a regular basis. Likewise, it’s currently unknown exactly when the next chapter of the My Happy Marriage manga series will be released. The issue will most likely release sometime in the month of April, but again, this is purely speculative with no confirmation.

Series synopsis

My Happy Marriage takes place in the 19th century Meiji Restoration era, following protagonist Miyo Saimori, who is born without supernatural talent, and is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. Upon finally reaching a marriageable age, Miyo’s hopes of salvation crumble after discovering her fiance’s identity.

Kiyoka Kudou, set to marry Miyo, is a commander so cold and cruel that his former brides all fled within three days of their engagements. With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her seemingly miserable fate. However, she discovers that her husband isn’t at all what she expected. My Happy Marriage follows the two as they open their hearts and true selves up to one another, realizing that the other may be their chance at finding true love and happiness.

What to expect (speculative)

As a light novel series originally, readers can count on My Happy Marriage being an extremely story-driven series, with the narrative firmly fixed on Miyo and Kiyoka. That being said, the series’ listed genre of “Fantasy” would suggest there is a wondrous and amazing world for lore-lovers to immerse themselves in.

Even so, a majority of screen time will likely focus on Miyo and Kiyoka. Interested readers can expect early issues to focus on the two learning who each other really is, with preconceived notions clearly being a major part of the series. Similarly, conflict will likely arise from rumors and discovered truths concerning each other’s past.

That being said, people can count on the fantasy romance manga series to be a lighthearted read with an inevitable happy ending. While every series has conflict, that found in the story of Miyo and Kiyoka will only serve to make their relationship stronger. In turn, this will make the certainly-coming happy ending to the series all the sweeter for fans.

