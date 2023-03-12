My Hero Academia: 3 most important Class 1-A students who brought Deku back

The latest string of My Hero Academia anime episodes saw Izuku Midoriya, Pro Hero name: Deku, coerced into returning to U.A. after a lengthy discussion and brief fight. While the young torchbearer of One For All seems to be set in his ways to be spoken to, some of the series’ core cast members proved this to be untrue.

My Hero Academia fan-favorites Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tenya Iida were particularly instrumental in bringing Deku back from the dark side. In fact, they’re the three most important Class 1-A students who brought Deku back to U.A. and ended his vigilante-like tactics.

Bakugo, Uraraka, Iida call on previous experiences with Deku in My Hero Academia to remind him who he is

One of the most telling moments as to why this trio is so important in bringing Deku back is when Bakugo confronts Endeavor about allowing Midoriya to work on his own. My Hero Academia's Bakugo explains to Endeavor that letting Deku and All Might operate on their own is a mistake because he doesn’t know the first thing about the green-haired protagonist.

Bakugo explains that Deku will never take himself into account. Instead, he will insist that he is fine and continue to push himself forward no matter the sacrifice does to his physical or mental health. He adds that since All Might became the Symbol of Peace with a similar mindset, he won’t be the one to stop Midoriya from doing this, which is why they can’t be left alone together.

While Bakugo and the other two have their own additional moments, the former's words here are emblematic of why this trio is so important in bringing Deku back. They know him better than anyone else in Class 1-A, let alone My Hero Academia, to the point where they can predict his behavior and mindset despite not having seen or spoken to him in so long.

As Deku and his classmates are seen fighting, Uraraka is the first to get her chance to shine and prove why she is so integral to getting Midoriya to come home. She shows him how much her own personality and the times have changed since she was asked to help with rescuing Bakugo.

Deku arguably had no greater influence on any My Hero Academia character’s personality and development than he has on Uraraka’s. She has always looked up to him despite their peers, and her line here about how much she has changed along with the times cements her admiration for him and their closeness.

Bakugo and Iida have a shared moment after this, where the former admits that despite all he wants to say, the latter is the best choice at the moment. Iida is then launched by Bakugo at Midoriya, internally saying that he is always ready to challenge his friend despite being constantly outpaced by Deku.

Iida then takes Deku’s hand, refusing to let go. He says that giving help that is not asked for is what makes a true hero, parroting Deku’s words to Iida during the Vs. Hero Killer arc, after which Midoriya gives up. His body doesn’t move, and he allows himself and Iida to come crashing to the ground, where the rest of Class 1-A waits for him.

In a poetic conclusion, Bakugo allows himself to say his final words to Midoriya. Here, Bakugo apologizes to Deku for how he has treated him in My Hero Academia up to this point, even admitting that he is the one lagging behind the green-haired protagonist rather than the other way around.

Upon hearing this, Deku apologizes to his friends before falling unconscious and being caught by Bakugo. Hence, it is clear that he, Uraraka, and Iida were the most significant people in bringing back Deku, reminding him of his own morals and recognizing how great he has become.

