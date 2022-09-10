My Hero Academia: Can Dabi and Shoto arrive where Endeavor is fighting?

Shoto and Dabi have unfinished business with their father in My Hero Academia.

The final war is still ongoing, yet the matchups haven't been decided yet. Dabi copied Shoto's powerful technique to ensure his own survival. Of course, he isn't going to pass up the opportunity to go after Endeavor, especially with Skeptic recently telling Dabi where to find his father in My Hero Academia.

Dabi and Shoto are currently in the Kamino district, while Endeavor is fighting All For One in the Gunga Mountain Villa. Truth be told, it's hard to scale the distance between these locations. Either way, Dabi and Shoto will need a mode of transportation to get there.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Shoto and Dabi need to find a way to reach Endeavor in My Hero Academia

Kurogiri's Warp Gate could hold the key

Shortly before the final arc, Kurogiri was transported to the Central Hospital. Presently, as the war rages, Spinner and his army storm the area. He plans on rescuing Kurogiri from his imprisonment. The Warp Gate Quirk can teleport anybody to any location. It's a convenient means of transportation in this series.

On a related note, the hospital plays a very significant role in My Hero Academia. When Dabi was still with his family, they went there to check on his condition. This is where a doctor explained that he could only withstand cold and not heat. That meant he could never realize his Quirk's potential without burning himself.

Dabi may hold some resentment towards the Central Hospital. Nonetheless, it would be very fitting if he made his return here. In the midst of a chaotic battle, he could teleport himself with Kurogiri's powers. This would get him to where he needs to be at the Gunga Mountain Villa.

Dabi and Shoto could also just use their Quirks

Mobility is a very useful trait in My Hero Academia. Dabi and Shoto will need that extra movement if they want to make it to Endeavor. There is no telling whether or not he will survive against All For One.

Dabi could propel himself with firepower in the same way his father does. In the meantime, Shoto can use the right side of his body to produce ice. He can either skate on the frozen ground or use ice shards to push himself forward.

Both of these brothers have great mobility with their Quirks. By this point, Shoto will almost certainly follow Dabi wherever he goes.

All For One is the wildcard here

All For One doesn't have much time left in My Hero Academia. He regenerates himself using a Quirk restoration drug, but he will eventually be rewound into nothingness. He plans on bringing down everybody around him before he goes away forever.

Endeavor is already suffering from very serious injuries. If someone like Dabi were to arrive, he would need Shoto as a potential backup. The match could easily turn into a two-versus-two. Of course, it remains to be seen what happens in the next few chapters. Horikoshi can be a very unpredictable writer.

What is certain is that Dabi and Shoto have unresolved issues with their father. Prior to the series' conclusion, this plotline needs to be addressed and tightened up.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora