My Hero Academia chapter 341 release date confirmed, where to read, and more

The release date of My Hero Academia chapter 341 was confirmed with the official release of chapter 340 today. Weekly Shonen Jump took two publication breaks consecutively, and many fans wondered if another break was on the horizon.

Thankfully, the magazine seems to have returned to its weekly schedule, and chapter 341 will be coming out next week as planned.

My Hero Academia chapter 341 release date and time for all regions

According to the simulrelease announcement on Manga Plus, My Hero Academia chapter 341 will be officially released on Sunday, January 23, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Central European Time: 4:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM, January 24

Australian Central Time: 12:30 AM, January 24

Where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 341 can be read for free on Manga Plus and Viz after release. It is also available on the Shonen Jump App. However, only the latest three chapters are available on these platforms for free. Readers will have to pay to get access to the entire My Hero Academia library.

Synopsis of chapter 340

The Central Hospital of Musutafu had been chosen as the base of operations for the Anti Liberation Front Task Force. In front of a minuscule group of people, including Ragdoll from the Wild Wild Pussycats and inspector Tsukauchi, All Might explains their secondary plan.

In order to gain an upper hand, they need to isolate All for One and Shigaraki so that there is at least a 10 km distance between them at all times. Not only them, but every high-ranking villain, especially Dabi, must also be isolated. Upon Tsukauchi’s query, All Might admits that they will have to depend on Aoyama for this plan to succeed.

Elsewhere, Aizawa visits Aoyama, who is kept in isolation. The medical examiners have found no anomalies in Aoyama’s body, making it clear that he was dominated by fear alone. In order to break that, Aizawa tells him that while his crimes cannot be forgotten and he might not be accepted in U.A. after this war, Aoyama has no choice but to fight.

Despite his biggest fear being that he might still betray his friends if AFO orders him to, Aoyama wants to make a change. He is only doubtful that he can make it alone, but Aizawa reassures him that he won’t have to walk this path alone.

As he says that, Hitoshi Shinsou appears in his new hero costume, responding to his friends who tell him that it is finally time.

What to expect from Chapter 341

My Hero Academia chapter 341 will likely elaborate on Aizawa’s plan. It seems the plan was made with Shinsou in mind, so it will be interesting to see how the two students work together. Hopefully, Aizawa will be guiding them, even though it does not seem like he will be allowed on the field anytime soon.

Isolating the villains also sets the upcoming chapters for a lot of individual confrontations, especially that of Dabi and Todoroki. The villains have long been absent from the manga, so there is a chance of them returning in My Hero Academia chapter 341.

The chapter could also shift focus and go after Midoriya and OFA once more. Midoriya had talked about completing OFA, and in order to do that, the manga will have to reveal more information about the Second User of OFA. Hopefully, My Hero Academia chapter 341 will focus on this as well.

