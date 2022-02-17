My Hero Academia Chapter 344 raw scans: Shinsou and Monoma carry out the plan, Class 1-A enters the battlefield

Based on the raw scans, My Hero Academia Chapter 344 reveals All Might's and Aizawa's plans. The questions that fans had from the last chapter are answered, and a few individual confrontations are set up.

Most of the speculations from the last chapter also came true, and Monoma and Shinsou’s roles in the war are properly explained. The final act has officially entered the climax. The war has begun.

[Spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 344 ahead]

Raw scans of My Hero Academia Chapter 344 reveal Monoma’s importance, Dabi faces his brother

Sly je lis des mangas @SlyFanDeManga My Hero Academia

Chapter 343 : Let you know

colo by sly My Hero AcademiaChapter 343 : Let you knowcolo by sly https://t.co/1uskT8joj0

In the last chapter, AFO called Aoyama’s mother and arranged for her son to deliver Deku the next day. He used his lie-detection quirk to ensure that she wasn’t lying. The next day, Aoyama called Deku to an abandoned parking lot, and detailed AFO’s plan of ruling post-war Japan by monopolizing the resources. Aoyama pretended to betray Deku, but it was a ploy to lure AFO there.

Having used Search to ensure that no hero was nearby, AFO called forth his army, including Dabi, Toga, and Shigaraki. But soon, Monoma transported the heroes to the battle by copying Kurogiri’s Warp Gate. Endeavor, Miruko, Gang Orca, Fatgum, Suneater, and Edgeshot were present amongst others.

My Hero Academia Chapter 344 raw scans

SleepwalkerLaw @LawSleepwalker #mha344 #MHASpoilers



that was a really good surprise!!! soooooooo good that was a really good surprise!!! soooooooo good #mha344 #MHASpoilersthat was a really good surprise!!! soooooooo good 😍😍😍 https://t.co/nZa5RCuVIp

Based on the detailed spoilers, My Hero Academia Chapter 344 began with a flashback to the moment when All Might came to the dorms to brief everyone. He told everyone that since it was futile to search for AFO, they were going to lure him out by using Aoyama.

While Class 1-A was ecstatic that their friend was going to be a part of the mission, they wondered how they were going to get past AFO’s lie-detection, of which the Aoyamas had previously informed them. All Might brought out Shinsou, who had not passed the provisional exam yet and as such could not take part in the operation properly.

It was revealed that Shinsou had honed his quirk to the point where he could control people properly. Since it was over the phone, Shinsou used his quirk on Mrs. Aoyama to deceive AFO’s quirk.

My Hero Academia Chapter 344 then cut to Aizawa’s visit to Kurogiri along with Vlad King and Monoma. Aizawa stated that Kurogiri had become unresponsive, which Was why they needed Monoma to copy and master his quirk. Monoma complained that there was too little time to master such a powerful quirk, and remembered how everyone told him that he would never become a proper hero with a quirk like his.

Sashi | esparando #bnha344 @_sadashi_

Lo que no me tranquiliza es que Horikoshi sea fan de Spiderman y Marvel, y el que Toshinori no esté en el área de batalla significa nada porque igual podría valer brga.



#mha344 #bnha344 Me tranquiliza saber que All Might está lejos, en una sala de comando, fuera del peligro...Lo que no me tranquiliza es que Horikoshi sea fan de Spiderman y Marvel, y el que Toshinori no esté en el área de batalla significa nada porque igual podría valer brga. Me tranquiliza saber que All Might está lejos, en una sala de comando, fuera del peligro...Lo que no me tranquiliza es que Horikoshi sea fan de Spiderman y Marvel, y el que Toshinori no esté en el área de batalla significa nada porque igual podría valer brga.#mha344 #bnha344 https://t.co/3nQcMjAua3

Aizawa apologized that he could not actively help since his quirk had become mostly ineffective after the loss of his left eye. Monoma assured him that everyone remembered his contributions at Jaku. Cut to the present, more heroes kept coming out of Monoma’s portals. All Might was seen inside a command room, having expected a legion of villains since this was AFO’s best chance at stealing One for All.

Dabi advanced towards Endeavor, mocking and threatening him and sending a large amount of flames towards his father. He was blocked by a wall of ice as Todoroki Shouto came out of one of the portals and told his brother that he would stop Endeavor. Dabi started laughing maniacally after hearing that.

All Might activated Troy, which allowed huge metal contraptions to come out of the ground. It was unclear from the My Hero Academia Chapter 344 raw scans whether the contraption had compartments. AFO was confused at first, since they could easily break out of it. However, he noticed Monoma brandishing his quirk again, and immediately realized that the heroes planned to isolate the villains.

Final thoughts

runningwithscissors @runthescissors #mha344 can’t wait to see east and all the “MHA is getting a part 2” nuts somehow find a way to explain how all the UA students arriving doesn’t mean it’s endgame time #mha344 can’t wait to see east and all the “MHA is getting a part 2” nuts somehow find a way to explain how all the UA students arriving doesn’t mean it’s endgame time https://t.co/DAnkkgggsg

Fans had speculated that Shinsou was controlling Aoyama and his mother when they spoke to AFO on the phone, which turned out to be true. However, the other speculation about the villains being copies made by Toga using Twice’s quirk has not been confirmed or denied.

My Hero Academia Chapter 344 sets up individual fights, especially the one between the Todoroki brothers. It is not clear from the raw scans how the metal contraption works. It is certain, however, that Troy was made to function as the battle-ground.

Shigaraki was not prominently featured in the raw scans. Considering that they would want to keep AFO and One for All separated, Midoriya is likely to join Shigaraki in isolation, which would leave AFO for the heroes. Chapter 344 officially comes out on Sunday, February 20.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan