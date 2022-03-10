My Hero Academia Chapter 347: Release date, what to expect, Shonen Jump cover, and more

Lately, MHA creator Kohei Horikoshi has been ending almost every chapter on a cliff-hanger. My Hero Academia Chapter 347 has become highly anticipated because of Shigaraki’s declaration regarding Aizawa.

Readers were surprised to see Chapter 346 focus on the U.A. fight instead of the confrontation between Toga and Deku. However, the chapter featured an innovative integration of various characters’ Quirks and incredible action sequences. The ending indicated that this may continue in My Hero Academia Chapter 347.

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 release date and speculation, series to be featured on Shonen Jump Issue 16 cover

As per the notification on Manga Plus, My Hero Academia Chapter 347 will be released on Sunday, March 13, at the following international times:

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 will be officially available on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of Chapter 346

My Hero Academia Chapter 346 is titled “Super Hyper Unfair Broken Stage.” In the episode, Nejire, Tamaki, and Mirko accompany Bakugou to U.A., where Best Jeanist is confronting Shigaraki.

Shigaraki tries to use his Decay on the ground. However, the ground is made up of individual metal plates, which suddenly go flying into the air along with Shigaraki, who runs into an electric fence.

The structure was made by Hatsume with the help of Cementoss, Ectoplasm, and Powerloader. Yaoyorozu supplied the raw materials, while Kaminari, Fukidashi, and other students provided the necessary electricity to power the facility and the fence.

Shigaraki’s quirks are rendered useless by Monoma, who is using Erasure continuously by virtue of Aizawa staying right beside him.

The plan was centered around Midoriya using One for All to defeat Shigaraki. However, since he was taken away by Toga, the heroes failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

Since Aizawa’s erasure doesn’t work on Mutant-type quirks, Shigaraki grows numerous hands from one of his arms and attacks Mirko.

What to expect from Chapter 347

Shigaraki seems fixated on Aizawa and is disappointed by his lack of active participation. Chapter 347 will likely focus on what Shigaraki does after this, as well as Mirko’s fate. The Rabbit Hero has faced similar odds before, hence her chances of survival are high.

Shigaraki’s completed form holds many Quirks, some of which will be displayed in this fight. The most likely conclusion is for Midoriya to arrive at U. A. in order to fight Shigaraki, but Horikoshi has been known to subvert expectations.

My Hero Academia Chapter 347 could leave the situation at U. A. at the current point and focus on any of the other fights instead. Considering that all four confrontations are taking place simultaneously, Horikoshi can very well shift to one of the other three, specifically the one between Toga, Midoriya, and Uraraka.

AFO’s battle against the pro heroes in Gunga Mountains could also be featured. However, it is unlikely that Chapter 347 will jump to Kamino, as most readers expect the Todoroki brawl to be a continuous and overarching affair spanning several consecutive chapters. It remains to be seen if Horikoshi will heed his readers’ requests.

Additionally, My Hero Academia will feature on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16, courtesy of the popularity that the final act has garnered. It is rumored that Midoriya and Uraraka will be portrayed on the cover, but it has not been confirmed. The issue will come out on March 19, 2022.

