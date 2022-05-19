My Hero Academia Chapter 353 raw scans and spoilers: Shoto vs Dabi comes to an end, new villains are revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 is one of the most anticipated chapters in the Final arc due to the Dabi vs Shoto fight. The spoilers leaked today reveal that while the outcome of the fight has been disclosed, it is not as detailed as fans had hoped. This led readers to believe that there is more to the interaction between the two brothers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 also shifts focus to other battlefields and introduces some hitherto unknown villains. Glimpses into ongoing fights and a return of Spinner are also featured in this chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 353.

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 spoilers show the aftermath of the Dabi and Shoto's fight, Spinner makes an unexpected return

In the last chapter, Shoto recalled how Class A has always given him encouragement and a sense of safety.

Willing to help his brother achieve the same sense of belonging, Shoto unleashed his ultimate move, “Great Glacial Aegir,” and froze the entire landscape, including the two of them.

My Hero Academia chapter 353 is titled “Endeavor.”

My Hero Academia chapter 353 raw scans and spoilers

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 begins with Dabi and Shoto leaning on each other, both still conscious. Burnin' reports to everyone in Kamino that Dabi has been detained. The heroes prepare to fight the Nomu that is still standing while being thankful that they did not have to deal with Kuneida or Gashly, two dangerous escapees from Tartarus.

All Might announces Shoto’s victory to all battlefields while thinking that they are finally on track despite a false start. My Hero Academia Chapter 353 goes on to show the reaction of Shoto’s allies to this news, with Bakugo commenting that this was expected.

At a new location, Takoba National Stadium, Sero, Satou, Tsuburuba, and Ojiro are seen fighting someone unknown as they hear the news.

At the ruins of Jaku Hospital, Ashido, Mineta, Kodai, Yanagi, and Honenuki are assisting Mount Lady in fighting the villains. Gigantomachia is also imprisoned there, and the villain who killed Midnight is also present. Kirishima appears next to Mina and reports that the evacuation has been successfully completed.

Back in the parking lot, Aoyama and Fat Gum are surrounded by flowers as they face Kuneida.

Kuneida deduces that the villains were separated based on their compatibility with their respective heroes and that those who fit nowhere were left in the parking lot.

He is revealed to be the newest hired gun after Dictator and warns Aoyama that every villain out there will likely try to kill him for his betrayal.

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 shifts to Central Hospital, where Present Mic and Shoji are trying to fight a giant Spinner.

Shoji is glad to know that Shoto has succeeded, while Spinner refuses to believe that someone as determined as Dabi can lose. He remembers that Dabi refused AFO’s offer of a new Quirk while Spinner himself succumbed to temptation. Spinner is seen commanding all the mutant soldiers from the PLF.

Back in Kamino, Shoto apologizes to Iida for overdoing it but is reassured that he did well. While Dabi wonders how he is still alive, the raw scans show that parts of his body are presumably starting to heal, with a silver light in front of his chest.

My Hero Academia Chapter 353 cuts to the Gunga Mountains, where Endeavor reacts ruefully after hearing about his sons.

AFO taunts the flame hero by saying that he is trying to convince himself that leaving the fight to his sons was the right thing to do.

AFO believes that the heroes will lose because they have so much to protect. As he extends his hand, several things emerge from his fingers, including black smoke, fire, and thorns.

Speculations

Several predictions from Chapter 345 regarding the hero-villain match-up came true. Many predicted that Mina would be facing the person who killed Midnight, while Mount Lady going up against Gigantomachia has always been likely. Shoji facing Spinner was predicted as well, considering both their statuses as mutants and their respective histories with the Anti-Mutant Cult.

Introducing new villains at this point is an unusual choice from Horikoshi, but Kuneida seems like an interesting villain for Aoyama. It is unclear what the flowers have to do with his Quirk, but this battle is likely to include Mirio as he has not been seen elsewhere. Sero and his group are likely facing the other new villain who was mentioned, Gashly.

It is still unclear what the device that AFO gave Spinner is supposed to do. However, the theory that Spinner and Dabi were both offered new Quirks by AFO came true.

Endeavor and other pro heroes seem to be severely outmatched. AFO seems unconcerned with Dabi’s defeat, which is likely due to Dabi not being an integral part of his plan or him knowing that Dabi can bounce back from it.

The most interesting part of My Hero Academia Chapter 353 spoilers was the sliver of light on Dabi’s body. The raw scans make it seem like his skin is knitting back together, which implies that he is regenerating and will return to the fight once more. It is unclear, however, whether it is the after-effect of Shoto’s move or Dabi’s own Quirk.

Dabi having a regenerative flame-based Quirk, which was dubbed the "Phoenix Quirk" by fans, has been a long-standing theory.

Hopefully, the official translation of My Hero Academia Chapter 353 will make this clearer.

