My Hero Academia chapter 360: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 360 is one of the most anticipated chapters in the current arc following the surprise on the last page of the last chapter. Horikoshi has left his readers with stark fear for Bakugo while also giving them a ray of hope in the form of Mirio.

Fans have not gotten over the emotional whiplash that was chapter 359. On one hand, the scale of Bakugo’s attack proved his growth and talent. On the other hand, Bakugo now has only as much value as his connection to Midoriya is worth, at least according to AFO/Shigaraki. Hopefully, My Hero Academia chapter 360 will elaborate on what other roles Bakugo has left to play in the series.

My Hero Academia chapter 360 will likely feature the Big 3 going up against AFO/Shigaraki

My Hero Academia chapter 360 will be released on Monday, July 24

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 4 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM

Philippine Time: 11:00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM, July 25

Synopsis of chapter 359

Chapter 359, titled Place of Learning, began with the Business Course students filming the heroes’ fight against AFO/Shigaraki, so that they can use the footage later to influence public opinion in case an insurgent like Dabi tried to manipulate the people again. Soon, the explosion from Bakugo’s cluster shook the floating structure, but Kaminari assured Haya and others that his friend was always careful about his surroundings.

Truly, Bakugo condensed his explosion to keep it from damaging the structure. While this did burn the right side of Shigaraki’s face, the attack failed to hinder the villain and he broke Bakugo’s left arm. He then chided the heroes for trying to get close to his body, blasting them away with an explosion. Mandalay informed Aizawa that due to unknown interference, they have lost contact with Deku.

Advancing towards a dejected and heavily injured Bakugo, AFO/Shigaraki claimed that the only thing that interests him in the boy is the latter’s closeness to Midoriya. Aizawa begged the pro-heroes to save his student, but to no avail. Meanwhile, Tamaki and Nejire were thrown into an abandoned classroom, where they were joined by Mirio. Despite their misgivings about surviving against AFO/Shigaraki, the Big 3 prepared to hold the fort until Midoriya got here.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 360

Fans have long since expected Bakugo to be used against Deku, as the latter’s tendency to go feral when his friend is hurt is infamous. Shigaraki, who witnessed this feat, particularly in the Paranormal Liberation War arc, was bound to use this to his advantage. What is shocking is that despite having one of the best character developments throughout the series, Bakugo is yet to be given a purpose in the plot that is not intricately entangled with Midoriya’s own.

Considering that the tritagonist of the series, Shoto Todoroki, has an entire plot point centered around him, it seems suspicious that Bakugo, who is more present in the story as the deuteragonist and more important to the central characters, does not have an independent subplot to his name. My Hero Academia chapter 360 can be expected to remedy this by giving hints to Bakugo’s true purpose in the story.

It is unclear why the communication has stopped, but it is likely to be Shigaraki’s fault as well. Conversely, we have only seen Deku in flashes in the last 10 or so chapters. My Hero Academia Chapter 360 could likely end with Deku crashing into U.A. high, but that will require the mystery of the unknown flying objects he was last seen with to be solved.

The most likely subject for My Hero Academia chapter 360 will be the big 3 going up against AFO/Shigaraki. While readers have seen each member of this trio display their strength and expertise, it is as of yet unknown how well they function as a team. With their combined power and battle intellect, they may stand a considerable chance against AFO/Shigaraki. Of course, they cannot defeat him or severely wound him, but they should be able to stall him until Midoriya arrives.

Of course, Horikoshi being Horikoshi can just switch focus to some other fight, likely Ochako’s or Aoyama’s, at this crucial moment. Many fans have also considered the dialog between the Big 3 in chapter 359 to be a death flag for the three students. Readers can only wait for My Hero Academia chapter 360 to see which road the mangaka takes.

