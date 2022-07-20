My Hero Academia Chapter 360 spoilers: Bakugo is temporarily saved by the Big 3

After the initial raw scans gave readers quite the fright earlier today, new written spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 360 have now surfaced.

These new spoilers suggest that Bakugo may have been saved by his surprise rescuers ultimately, but all is still not well for our explosive hero aspirant. Having said that, the new spoilers give hope that Bakugo still retains his greatest power, which is his analytical intellect, despite being beaten down and harmed.

It appears that while Katsuki Bakugo may be visibly shaken and somewhat cowered, giving up hope is not a familar concept to the Great Explosion Murder-God Dynamight.

My Hero Academia chapter 360 is titled “Even Though…,” as per the spoilers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 360. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

Additional spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 360 reassure readers of Katsuki Bakugo’s survival

According to the detailed spoilers, the chapter begins with AFO/Shigaraki (dubbed TomurAFO or AFOgaraki by fans) brutalizing Bakugo’s battered body and threatening to use him against Midoriya by turning the explosive boy into a mangled corpse. Bakugo tries to use his Strafe Panzer again, but the villain simply kicks his efforts down.

At this point, Nejire Hado attacks with her new move, Gring Pike, which she is forced to redirect when AFO/Shigaraki holds Bakugo in its path as a hostage. Tamaki, who has been camouflaging himself so far, starts stabbing the villain in the back with his venomous Scorpio stingers. However, AFO/Shigaraki easily expels the poison by creating a mouth of sorts on his finger.

AP.MizuBand @AMizuband #MHA360 #MHASpoilers gonna have to take back big 3 slander they came in clutch for Bakugo #MHA360 #MHASpoilers gonna have to take back big 3 slander they came in clutch for Bakugo https://t.co/ynkLNiUngZ

Mirio takes advantage of the chaos to rescue Katsuki from AFO/Shigaraki and toss him towards Best Jeanist. After introducing himself to Shigaraki, Mirio learns why the villains want to destroy society, and promptly declares that this is because Shigaraki has no one he holds dear. One of Nejire’s shockwaves is absorbed into Mirio’s right arm with which he hits Shigaraki, knowing fully well that they have no real chance of defeating the villain without Midoriya.

🧡dkbk/bkdk brainrot💚 DEKU MONTH 💚 @Dekacchann #MHA360 #MHASpoilers



Katsuki not listening to Jeanist and just saying: “finger..right..feint..”



I’ve heard JP speakers point out that in the last war when he was absolutely terrified for Izuku’s life, Katsuki’s speech pattern became very childlike..



He’s doing it again.. Katsuki not listening to Jeanist and just saying: “finger..right..feint..”I’ve heard JP speakers point out that in the last war when he was absolutely terrified for Izuku’s life, Katsuki’s speech pattern became very childlike..He’s doing it again.. #MHA360 #MHASpoilers Katsuki not listening to Jeanist and just saying: “finger..right..feint..”I’ve heard JP speakers point out that in the last war when he was absolutely terrified for Izuku’s life, Katsuki’s speech pattern became very childlike..He’s doing it again.. https://t.co/bXwl3LtB7C

Best Jeanist, meanwhile, tries to access Bakugo’s damage and console the boy by saying that Shigaraki is on a different level altogether. Bakugo, however, seems to be hardly listening as he continues to analyze the battle and repeat the words, “Finger… Right…. Feint…” constantly. It is clear that while Bakugo is reeling from his defeat, he is still prioritizing the battle. Interestingly, the tiny drops of sweat falling from his face seem to be exploding by themselves.

Further speculations

Anne:3 🧡💚 (Comms open!!♥️) @Dekusfreckles00 #mha360 #MHASpoilers



To everyone devastated abt the spoilers, dont worry! He’s fine!! He was saved by the big three and the pro heroes, he is currently muttering and planning a strategy To everyone devastated abt the spoilers, dont worry! He’s fine!! He was saved by the big three and the pro heroes, he is currently muttering and planning a strategy #mha360 #MHASpoilers To everyone devastated abt the spoilers, dont worry! He’s fine!! He was saved by the big three and the pro heroes, he is currently muttering and planning a strategy https://t.co/OrzIu1mzqV

With Horikoshi being somewhat conventional, it was irrational to expect him to kill off his deuteragonist. However, one must admit that the beginning of My Hero Academia Chapter 360 seemed to spell doom for the boy, and despite being rescued, Bakugo is still not out of danger. The extent of the damage AFO/Shigaraki inflicted on him is unknown, and if we know anything about Bakugo, he will most likely to ignore his wounds in favor of the greater good.

trick @trickblue_ #MHASpoilers #MHA360 Okay okay, but hear me out on the quirk awakening thing: Fear PHYSICALLY changes the composition of sweat in the body. Bakugou was sweating buckets out of fear for his life. I'm telling you, Hori really does his homework #MHASpoilers #MHA360 Okay okay, but hear me out on the quirk awakening thing: Fear PHYSICALLY changes the composition of sweat in the body. Bakugou was sweating buckets out of fear for his life. I'm telling you, Hori really does his homework https://t.co/alB2Y1ciKj

As of My Hero Academia Chapter 360, Bakugo has yet to establish his separate path from that of Midoriya. While that is a potent plot point in itself, it renders Bakugo largely inconsequential to the story as a whole but extremely vital to Midoriya and his character arc at the same time.

Katsuki is thus in the unprecedented position of being fundamental to the series without having an individual connection to it, which is one of the reasons why readers are afraid for his survival.

🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHASpoilers #MHA360

It seems like this panel is Bakugo getting a Quirk awakening which he can ignite his sweats into explosions not with his arms anymore, like Shigaraki in MVA decaying with his feets. It seems like this panel is Bakugo getting a Quirk awakening which he can ignite his sweats into explosions not with his arms anymore, like Shigaraki in MVA decaying with his feets. #MHASpoilers #MHA360It seems like this panel is Bakugo getting a Quirk awakening which he can ignite his sweats into explosions not with his arms anymore, like Shigaraki in MVA decaying with his feets. https://t.co/saBpCAZWhB

However, My Hero Academia Chapter 360 ends with the words, “Sore demo mada,” which can be roughly translated to “not yet.” This might be an allusion to the fact that Dynamight is not finished yet, or to the fact that whatever Bakugo is planning or analyzing, the right time for execution has not arrived yet. Readers can only hope that this is the beginning of Bakugo’s individual arc, something detached from Deku’s story so far.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far