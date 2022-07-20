My Hero Academia Chapter 360 raw scans: Shigaraki’s brutal assault puts Bakugo’s survival in question

My Hero Academia Chapter 360 is expected to focus on the Big 3 fighting Shigaraki and giving the heroes a chance to save Bakugo. However, the few panels of raw scans leaked just now have put those expectations into question. Readers are now realizing that despite being a deuteragonist, Katsuki Bakugo may no longer have plot armor.

It’s hard to discern the state of affairs from a few dialog-less panels. However, Shigaraki’s continued unchecked assault on the 17-year-old hero aspirant in My Hero Academia Chapter 360 raw scans doesn’t leave much room for different interpretations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia Chapter 360. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used here unless otherwise stated.

My Hero Academia Chapter 360 raw panels show that Bakugo may be critically harmed in this arc

The previous chapter showed that despite doing his best and causing Shigaraki significant harm, Bakugo was outclassed and brutalized.

AFO/Shigaraki intended to use Bakugo’s closeness with Midoriya against the lattermost. Despite the heartfelt pleas from Aizawa, no Pro-Hero was able to intervene. However, Mirio entered the fray, and alongside Nejire and Tamaki, prepared to stall the villain until Deku arrived.

My Hero Academia Chapter 360 raw scans

The first few panels of raw scans show Shigaraki ruthlessly beating up Bakugo. He kicks him, holds him in the air by the throat and somehow makes the Strafe Panzer equipment on his shoulder explode.

Bakugo is bloody and seems critically wounded, and in one of the panels, AFO/Shigaraki is shown strangling him.

Bakugo’s expression, what scant glimpse of it is visible in the raw panels, indicates that the boy has either resigned himself to his fate or has no strength left to save himself.

The remaining two leaked My Hero Academia chapter 360 panels give Bakugo, and by extension the readers, some semblance of hope in the form of Mirio, Tamaki and Nejire.

While the lattermost is not clearly visible, Mirio seems to be propelled by one of her waves. Mirio is seen getting close to Shigaraki’s body despite the warning from before and is ready to attack him.

Speculations

Katsuku !! 🌵 (o´▽`o)✩ in my hating Shigaraki arc @bkdkologist #mha360 #mhaspoilers

All of this…and last chapter we got Shigaraki stating that his only use for Katsuki now is the fact he’s the closest to Izuku. Katsuki is getting brutally tortured by Shigaraki now. Is this Shigaraki’s goal, destroying Katsuki to break Izuku??? All of this…and last chapter we got Shigaraki stating that his only use for Katsuki now is the fact he’s the closest to Izuku. Katsuki is getting brutally tortured by Shigaraki now. Is this Shigaraki’s goal, destroying Katsuki to break Izuku??? #mha360 #mhaspoilersAll of this…and last chapter we got Shigaraki stating that his only use for Katsuki now is the fact he’s the closest to Izuku. Katsuki is getting brutally tortured by Shigaraki now. Is this Shigaraki’s goal, destroying Katsuki to break Izuku??? https://t.co/DQt7UOwK8r

AFO/Shigaraki’s attack on Bakugo seems both systematic and calculated. He is taking away the boy’s mobility and simultaneously inflicting damage that cannot be properly fixed on a battlefield with a med-kit.

Not only is he treating Bakugo as a hostage and a trump card to use against Midoriya, but he is also aware of the threat that the explosive student himself presents and is working to neutralize it.

Whelo @FearHori #mhaspoilers #mha360 us laughing at bakugo's suffering but suddenly realising that he might actually die #mhaspoilers #mha360 us laughing at bakugo's suffering but suddenly realising that he might actually die https://t.co/E4NwgwJkV6

While it is almost certain that as a deuteragonist of the series, Bakugo should have plot armor, My Hero Academia Chapter 360 challenges that belief.

Logically, readers know that either the Big 3 or Deku will intervene in time to save Bakugo, and the three older students are the ones with visible death flags on their heads.

However, the unfiltered and targeted violence in these panels has forced readers to consider the possibility that Bakugo may not survive this arc, or at the very least survive it intact.

Nesu @NesuProps #MHASpoilers #MHA360 #BNHA360



For those who say that Eri would help Bakugo.



Reminder that Rewind also rewinds events like injuries and pain, which can compromise his health due his critical status, that would eventually deplet his stamina and thus, dying while rewinding. For those who say that Eri would help Bakugo.Reminder that Rewind also rewinds events like injuries and pain, which can compromise his health due his critical status, that would eventually deplet his stamina and thus, dying while rewinding. #MHASpoilers #MHA360 #BNHA360 For those who say that Eri would help Bakugo. Reminder that Rewind also rewinds events like injuries and pain, which can compromise his health due his critical status, that would eventually deplet his stamina and thus, dying while rewinding.

The Big 3 should have that much of an effect on AFO/Shigaraki, but as previously speculated, readers have not seen these three work as a team.

The punch Mirio aims at the villain seems to be coated with Nejire’s Wave Motion. Tamaki is seen providing support at the back.

From the look of surprise on AFO/Shigaraki’s face, readers can hope that the three students may yet give the heroes a fighting chance.

