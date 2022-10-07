My Hero Academia chapter 369 debunks a popular theory about Bakugo and the Second User of OFA

My Hero Academia has given rise to a number of theories regarding various characters and their quirks. While some turned out to be true, like the theory that “Dabi is a Todoroki,” others involving “Izuku Midoriya’s father” remain a mystery.

One such theory surrounds Katsuki Bakugo and the Second User of One For All (OFA). Until now, very little was known about OFA’s second user, but the recent chapters of the manga have revealed some things about him and his quirk, Transmission. This article will touch upon chapters 368 and 369, debunking the theory that “Katsuki Bakugo is the Second User of OFA.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 369.

My Hero Academia chapter 369: Why is Bakugo being compared to the Second User of One For All?

Craigarot @craigarot #MHASpoilers #bakugo Bakugo and second user theory getting some more fuel here. SURELY they must be connected somehow. 🧐 #MHA362 Bakugo and second user theory getting some more fuel here. SURELY they must be connected somehow. 🧐#MHA362 #MHASpoilers #bakugo https://t.co/8Da2XzGkT4

Earlier, readers knew almost nothing about the Second User of One For All. Even the information regarding his quirk was limited. However, recent chapters have revealed more about this mystery user and his quirk.

The Second OFA User possessed a quirk called Transmission, which allowed its user to alter the speed of whatever they touched, thereby letting them accelerate the force of a target. This happens either by making the target lose control of their own velocity or by intensifying the collision force of their attacks.

This quirk was the last to manifest and finally “complete One For All.” Transmission is no doubt a hard-hitting attack. But the drawback of this quirk is that it can only be used for 5 minutes, after which the user might die.

Chapter 369 of My Hero Academia has debunked the theory, suggesting that Katsuki Bakugo is the second user of OFA. The theory suggests that Eri’s quirk Rewind somehow sent Bakugo back in time. He was sent to Yoichi’s time (OFA First User), where he helped him and secured OFA’s future.

The theory was furthered when the Second User was seen facing the wall, with his rear profile similar to Bakugo’s. Upon a face reveal, he closely resembled Bakugo despite having a scar. Following the revelation involving Yoichi, particularly his hand gesture, fans speculated once more that he could indeed be Bakugo.

💭 @mitohari



deku reaching his hand to bakugo and the second ofa user saving the first one both acted as the catalyst for their development i love to see it 💭 @mitohari bnha 310 //



OOOOOH the parallels with bakugo and deku!! that’s so cool bnha 310 //OOOOOH the parallels with bakugo and deku!! that’s so cool https://t.co/1z0Oa3P3Xu bnha 310 //deku reaching his hand to bakugo and the second ofa user saving the first one both acted as the catalyst for their development i love to see it twitter.com/mitohari/statu… bnha 310 //deku reaching his hand to bakugo and the second ofa user saving the first one both acted as the catalyst for their development i love to see it twitter.com/mitohari/statu…

However, My Hero Academia chapter 369 spoilers stepped in to debunk this premise. It begins with a flashback sequence wherein the second user is battling All For One. The chapter then moves back to the fight between AFO/Shigaraki and Deku.

According to chapters 368 and 369, the Second User and Bakugo have completely different quirks and are unrelated. Also, while appearing similar, there are differences between Bakugo and the Second User. If the Second User has fought AFO before and he is a grown-up Bakugo, then he should know how AFO fights, which he doesn’t.

Also, Eri’s quirk has nothing to do with manipulating time. She would have to have a major quirk awakening for that. Additionally, the question arises, why would Bakugo reject Deku as the OFA’s successor when All Might chose him?

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 369 will debunk the theory surrounding Katsuki Bakugo and the second user. So far, it seems like they have no connection at all and are two completely different individuals with two different quirks. As for Bakugo being quick in using Explosion, it is pure power coming from the explosions. Eri is nowhere to be seen and is not involved in the fight.

Nonetheless, the whole situation can be seen as parallel. The First User and Izuku Midoriya started out as quirkless. Also, Deku reaching out his hand to Bakugo is similar to the Second User helping the first. My Hero Academia Chapter 369 is set to be decisive in the fight and might do away with this premise.

