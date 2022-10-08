My Hero Academia Chapter 369: Why Deku’s willpower is his greatest weapon

My Hero Academia Chapter 369 demonstrates how the OFA Quirk is only as good as the person's willpower.

Determination is a common theme among popular shonen protagonists. Izuku Midoriya is best known for his indomitable will. He would regularly overcome difficult obstacles long before the events of My Hero Academia Chapter 369. With that said, this recent chapter is a great showcase for him.

The OFA Quirk is also as good as the wielder's own willpower. This was made very clear in Midoriya's battle with AFO/Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Chapter 369. His utilization of the Gear Shift Quirk is very different from how it was originally used by the second OFA user.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Deku's most defining trait is his sheer willpower in My Hero Academia Chapter 369

It's not the Quirks but the willpower that makes Deku strong

The Gear Shift Quirk allows the user to change the speed of targets. My Hero Academia Chapter 369 brings up a very interesting comparison here. During a flashback sequence, the second OFA user clearly struggled against AFO and didn't even do anything to him.

Several decades later, the ninth OFA user used a far stronger version of the Gear Shift Quirk, catching AFO/Shigaraki off guard several times. The villain couldn't even understand the power discrepency. However, the second OFA user does offer a very brief explanation on why this is the case.

He states that AFO shouldn't be fearing the Quirks themselves. Instead, the villain should be afraid of the willpower inside of them. Midoriya bears the weight of the entire world in My Hero Academia Chapter 369. He cannot allow himself to lose to AFO/Shigaraki, so he's going over 120% of his strength.

Deku has demonstrated this multiple times already

There are numerous instances where Midoriya pushed himself past his limits with the OFA Quirk. If he wants to save a person's life, he will do whatever it takes. Midoriya wants to be just like All Might in that regard. His determination is what allows him to use the OFA Quirk so effectively.

A prominent example involves Muscular at the Forest Training Camp arc. As the villain's name suggests, his strength was far beyond Midoriya's. Since a little boy's life was on the line, Midoriya forced himself to use 1,000,000% of his OFA Quirk, finishing the fight with a Delaware Detroit Smash.

Several arcs later, this is still completely relevant for My Hero Academia Chapter 369. The stakes are far higher since the entire world is on the brink of destruction. Midoriya isn't just fighting for one person, he's fighting for billions of lives. He cannot let himself lose to AFO/Shigaraki.

Willpower is everything

Daigoro Banjo is the fifth OFA Quirk user. He is also the first of the former users to give Midoriya his powers. Banjo strongly believes that Midoriya is the one person who can fully complete the OFA Quirk and defeat AFO. He outright states as much in My Hero Academia Chapter 369.

There are times when most people would've given up in Midoriya's position by now, whether it's a broken arm or fighting an overpowered villain.

Of course, that's not how Midoriya operates with My Hero Academia Chapter 369. It doesn't matter what he's going up against, he will fight to his very last breath. That's what makes his use of the OFA Quirk so dangerous. He will pull out all the stops to accomplish his mission and defeat a villain.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes