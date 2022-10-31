My Hero Academia Chapter 370 has the series' darkest secrets

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 was a bit different from what has been seen so far. It pans away from the Shigaraki/All For One fight and turns to an issue that has been under the radar but is very much present. The issue is one of Mutant Discrimination.

Chapter 370 shows a giant Spinner charging towards the place where he had been tipped to find Kurogiri. He was instructed to help free Kurogiri and was hellbent on carrying out his mission.

However, as he charged forth, he was joined by a huge crowd of people, specifically mutants. Around 15,000 people with Mutant-type Quirks rallied behind Spinner.

The scene then pans to a flashback, depicting the discrimination these Mutant-type Quirk holders were subject to.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 addresses a major issue

Leen~ DEKUCENTRIST🥦🐇 @Dekuland1 #MHA370

I love when Hori connect the dot! Finally exploring the mutant discrimation!!!



Anyway Pony was so mean for no reason!!! I love when Hori connect the dot! Finally exploring the mutant discrimation!!!Anyway Pony was so mean for no reason!!! #MHA370 I love when Hori connect the dot! Finally exploring the mutant discrimation!!!Anyway Pony was so mean for no reason!!!😭 https://t.co/yiwLQR0rUf

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 did well to look at the story from a different perspective. It went ahead to tackle the problem of Mutant Discrimation. About 15,000 people, or rather mutants, joined the villain as he stormed the hospital while he himself was oblivious to what was going on, conscious only of his goal to save Kurogiri.

Mutant Discrimation is a big problem in the My Hero Academia universe. Those with Mutant-type Quirks had an altered appearance, mostly in accordance with the Quirk or Animal they possessed. This led to them looking different or having extra appendages or something similar.

Shonen Jump SPOILERS @shonen_SPOILER



The chapter focuses on Spinner.

We see society's prejudice against people who do not have a fully human appearance.



#MHA370 #bnha370 #MHASpoilers My Hero Academia 370: HIStoryThe chapter focuses on Spinner.We see society's prejudice against people who do not have a fully human appearance. My Hero Academia 370: HIStoryThe chapter focuses on Spinner.We see society's prejudice against people who do not have a fully human appearance.#MHA370 #bnha370 #MHASpoilers https://t.co/SvqqeAib9y

Heroes wanted to promote equality and tolerance towards all. Hence, in the bigger cities and metropolitan areas, much less of this differentiation was seen. The head of the police force was an individual with a Mutant-type Quirk, i.e. he possessed the head of a dog.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 showed that, however, on the outskirts and in the countryside, this discrimination was still very much present. The people believed the Mutants to be impure and ones who had "tainted blood". They could not accept their fellow society members purely due to the way they looked.

Thus, mutants were subject to heavy racism, harassment, acts of violence, and in certain cases, outright killed.

The ones responsible would target these innocent people and behave in a hostile manner towards them. When questioned as to why they did it, they felt that such people were never part of society.

Towards the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 370, it was revealed that Mezo Shoji was one of the people who faced this. As a young boy, he was subject to racism and harassment and was pelted with stones due to the way he looked and the extra arms that he had.

But even then, he did not hold a grudge towards those who were guilty.

My Hero Academia Chapter 370 concluded with Shoji's face reveal as his mask was torn off while he fought the other villains. He asked the Mutant-types what their reasoning was behind attacking a hospital and ended by saying that he wouldn't forgive those who hurt the innocent.

Final Thoughts

My Hero Academia has always been strong in its ideals of good and bad, Heroes and Villains, and what must be done for the greater good. At the same time, it does well to address certain pressing problems which are not seen very often but are prevalent in society.

These problems pose a threat to society in My Hero Academia as well as are a reflection of real-world issues.

