My Hero Academia: What does Shoji look like under his mask?

Mezo Shoji just had a face reveal not that long ago in My Hero Academia.

While there has been concept art floating around over the years, Shoji has yet to remove his mask in the official works. The Class 1-A student is particularly known for his mutant features, namely his six muscular arms. The Dupli-Arm Quirk allows him to replicate several different body parts.

Naturally, some fans of My Hero Academia will be curious about what lies beneath the mask. Shoji did once mention that he didn't want to scare little girls when saving them. Of course, it turns out that he doesn't look all that bad.

Mezo Shoji finally had a face reveal in My Hero Academia

Here's what he looks like

Shoji's face was officially revealed back in My Hero Academia chapter 370. However, a clearer view was shown in the following chapter. For the record, the above Tweet is a fan recoloring of a panel from My Hero Academia chapter 371.

For some context, heroes and villains are waging a final war against each other in the current arc. Spinner led his mutant followers to the Central Hospital, where Mezo Shoji is stationed right now. The latter's mask was also torn in the ensuing chaos, hence the face reveal.

Shoji's backstory was also explored in a series of flashbacks with Class 1-A. This is where is face was shown more clearly. He doesn't seem to have a nose, but he does have a wide mouth. It's currently unknown if he can even grow a nose with his Dupli-Arms Quirk.

Horikoshi already drew a sketch before

My Hero Academia chapter 371 isn't the first instance where Shoji's face was shown in Horikoshi's work. He previously drew a concept sketch for the Class 1-A student. The above Tweet shows a direct comparison between the sketch and the manga reveal. Not much has changed beyond adding a few scars.

Interestingly enough, the sketch also implies that Shoji can grow multiple heads. Perhaps he might use it as a special move in the very near future. Spinner is going to be a very difficult opponent to beat in the final war.

Shoji will have to pull out all the stops for this encounter. Manga readers will have to wait until the next few chapters to find out what happens next. Shoji clearly doesn't care what others think of him anymore, even when Spinner expressed his disgust towards the Class 1-A student.

Class 1-A likely saw it plenty of times

Blackbell @blackbell543 #MHASpoilers it literally only occurred to me after seeing this panel that Shoji would have had to take off his mask to eat and drink #MHASpoilers it literally only occurred to me after seeing this panel that Shoji would have had to take off his mask to eat and drink 😅 https://t.co/cZVAlXRyos

Speaking of Class 1-A, it's likely they saw Mezo Shoji's face multiple times already. More than a few Twitter users have pointed out that he would need to lower his mask whenever he ate or drank anything. It's a rather amusing thought for My Hero Academia fans.

However, it remains unclear if other U.A. students and faculty ever saw his face, such as Class 1-B or Shota Aizawa. At the very least, Horikoshi saved up the face reveal for a crucial moment in My Hero Academia. Shoji is not ashamed of who he is, despite everything that has happened to him in the past.

