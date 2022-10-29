My Hero Academia Chapter 371 shows the human side of Class 1-A

Many readers loved the heartwarming flashback between Mezo Shoji and his classmates in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Despite their differences, Class 1-A is very much like a family.

These students will always look out for each other. This was particularly evident when they comforted Tsuyu Asui after moving into their new dorms. Of course, this same type of hospitality is extended to other students.

My Hero Academia Chapter 371 provides more details on Shoji's backstory via a flashback sequence. He's clearly been through quite a lot over the years due to mutant discrimination. Nonetheless, his fellow peers gave him the same caring treatment as they did for Tsuyu.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Class 1-A shows their support for Shoji in My Hero Academia Chapter 371

Horikoshi delves a little deeper into his backstory

ancee 🙆🏻‍♀️ @ceewxnder #MHASpoilers #MHA371



imagine being a child and you recieve this kind of harsh treatment just because of how you look and your origins….



yeah, that’s not fiction . 🙂 imagine being a child and you recieve this kind of harsh treatment just because of how you look and your origins….yeah, that’s not fiction . 🙂 #MHASpoilers #MHA371 imagine being a child and you recieve this kind of harsh treatment just because of how you look and your origins…. yeah, that’s not fiction . 🙂 https://t.co/OVdAMfoq3s

At some point in the story, Mezo Shoji got together with Class 1-A so he could talk about his tragic backstory. My Hero Academia Chapter 371 reveals that he was regularly beaten when he was a very young boy. Unlike his parents, he was born with an extra set of arms, which made him a frequent target.

Anti-mutant sentiment is still very strong in rural areas. Shoji had to explain why Fumikage Tokoyami and Koji Koda didn't go through what he did. They lived in bigger cities with a more tolerant population. Shoji also says that it's very easy to forget that a loud minority still despises mutants.

The main reason Shoji wears a mask is because he doesn't want others to get the wrong idea about him. My Hero Academia Chapter 371 explains how despite everything he's been through, Shoji doesn't hold any hatred in his heart. Instead, he still has a very happy memory of saving a little girl once.

Class 1-A reacts accordingly

Marya2004 @MaryXX_2004 #MHA371 #MHASpoilers #MHA372



Kaminari spilling his tea from his mouth while listening to Shoji's sad backstory and how he was treated and the little lightning on his cup I- 🥹 Kaminari spilling his tea from his mouth while listening to Shoji's sad backstory and how he was treated and the little lightning on his cup I- 🥹 #MHA371 #MHASpoilers #MHA372Kaminari spilling his tea from his mouth while listening to Shoji's sad backstory and how he was treated and the little lightning on his cup I- 🥹💔 https://t.co/1TGYpbyYz2

Shoji's fellow students all expressed their love and support for him. Tokoyami outright told him that he was a very strong person. Shoji's backstory must've resonated with him, considering that Tokoyami also has non-human features. He could've ended up just like Shoji if he was born in the wrong place.

Several classmates ended up crying, including Mina Ashido, Denki Kaminari, and Eijiro Kirishima. They made a promise to keep giving Shoji more happy memories to cherish. My Hero Academia Chapter 371 goes on to show how close all these classmates are to each other.

Minoru Mineta even gets a rare moment of reflection on his part. He apologized to Shoji for calling him an octopus a long time ago. It's not very often that Mineta is made to look likable. By the end of the flashback, Shoji gives everybody a hug in a touching moment.

Class 1-A has an unbreakable bond

Some readers will argue that My Hero Academia Chapter 371 would've been much better if Horikoshi had properly built up Shoji throughout the story. Of course, these are valid criticisms, to say the least. However, since the series will be ending very soon, it would be nice to let Shoji have a moment in the sun.

His relationship with Class 1-A is a strong point in My Hero Academia Chapter 371. Shoji deserves to be surrounded by people who care about him. They certainly don't mind how he looks.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes