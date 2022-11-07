My Hero Academia chapter 372: Spinner and Present Mic reach Kurogiri as the Police open fire on the mutants

My Hero Academia chapter 372 signals the beginning of the climax of the Mutant Conflict segment. It offers readers further insight into Spinner and Shoji’s tragic pasts while also disclosing Kouda’s family history and details of his quirk. The reason behind Shoji, Kouda, and Present Mic’s presence at the Central Hospital is also revealed.

The chapter also makes several commentaries regarding discrimination and racism and highlights the opposing approaches of Shoji and Spinner, and by default AFO. Additionally, My Hero Academia chapter 372 re-established Kurogiri as the Lynchpin of AFO’s plan and hints at a way to control what remains of Shirakumo.

My Hero Academia chapter 372 Highlights Kurogiri’s importance in AFO’s plans, the mutant conflict reaches a climax

The civilians tell Shoji and Kouda about the uprising (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

My Hero Academia chapter 372 is titled Naked.

It is revealed that the Giant Lady had informed Shoji and Kouda about Mutants being called to action at the Central Hospital, which prompted the two students to ask to be assigned there. Realizing that the enemy hadn’t been fooled by false information, Aizawa asked Present Mic to accompany his students. However, as he watches Kouda and Shoji fight, Present Mic realizes that these boys are already stronger than their teachers were at that age.

Kouda's family history (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

The two students hit their adversaries with Octo-Spansion and Hitchcock Birds, respectively. A brief flashback reveals that Kouda’s mother was bullied due to her horns until his father stood up for her. She told Kouda that he too would have horns someday, which would enhance his power.

It is further revealed that the villagers disfigured Shoji because he touched the little girl while saving her. Shoji asks the gathered mutants whom they want to protect with their gifts since they ought to be better than just people who want revenge.

Spinners breaks into the hospital (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

However, Spinner reiterates that Heroes can’t bring about the change that is needed in a mutant society. Reminding his followers that he was sprayed with pesticide for going out of his home, Spinner leaps off a roof and barrels into the hospital, breaking through the entrance.

The police officers get frustrated with the sudden upsurge of noise from the mutants and bring out firearms. As gunshots are heard, My Hero Academia chapter 372 shifts inside the hospital where the doctors and nurses have barricaded a patient’s room. Inspired by Shoji’s speech, the mutants leave them alone to carry on their duty.

Kurogiri is at the center of AFO's plans (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Spinner remembers AFO telling him that Kurogiri is essential to their plan and that to wake the Nomu he must play a recording of Tomura or AFO’s voice. An inner monolog reveals that Spinner wanted to become important to someone, and he thought he would achieve that by following Shigaraki.

However, now as he looks back, he realizes that he is alone. Present Mic comes up from behind, informing him that the mutants have been swayed by Shoji’s words. Having reached the Research Wing where Kurogiri is, Spinner and Present Mic both call out to him by yelling “Kurogiri” and “Shirakumo” respectively.

Observations

My Hero Academia chapter 372 seems to hint that Shirakumo can be brought back. If Kurogiri responds to a particular frequency, it is possible for Present Mic to modulate his voice and reach him. Given his history with Shirakumo and his sentimental nature, it is clear that Present Mic would want to rely on his emotional connection with his former friend.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#MHA372 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia372 This could be disastrous. After opening up, he is alone again. Forsaken by his 'own kind' this time. It's a wound easily exploitable by AFO or his own emotions. Spinner may double down on the LoV being all he has & may go in a Twice direction. This could be disastrous. After opening up, he is alone again. Forsaken by his 'own kind' this time. It's a wound easily exploitable by AFO or his own emotions. Spinner may double down on the LoV being all he has & may go in a Twice direction.#MHA372 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia372 https://t.co/uX1wMDyGMd

My Hero Academia chapter 372 also delves into Spinner’s past, highlighting how lonely and starved for approval the man has been. AFO using Spinner’s admiration for Shigaraki and his inner need to be a hero to the villains’ advantage further proves how manipulative the demon lord can be.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#MHA372 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia372 Given the nature of their struggle, I like how their own humanity is what mainly stopped them. Shoji's words just being the initial spark. Having someone realise something for themselves is far more impactful in the long run. Given the nature of their struggle, I like how their own humanity is what mainly stopped them. Shoji's words just being the initial spark. Having someone realise something for themselves is far more impactful in the long run.#MHA372 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia372 https://t.co/wyoqNeyvAL

It’s unclear from My Hero Academia chapter 372 whether or not the mutants have been completely swayed by Shoji’s words, but they have certainly been moved. their inner compassion has been brought out, which has led a significant number of them to stop following Spinner. This can be a crucial advantage if the heroes can utilize it properly.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#MHA372 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia372 This could go REALLY badly.. I kind of want it to just to see how & where Horikoshi would push this. Though I doubt it considering how fast we're moving. Those at the front were calmed by hospital staff but this could spark chaos at the back.. This could go REALLY badly.. I kind of want it to just to see how & where Horikoshi would push this. Though I doubt it considering how fast we're moving. Those at the front were calmed by hospital staff but this could spark chaos at the back..#MHA372 #ShadzMHA #MyHeroAcademia372 https://t.co/aR4QPgb6Sw

On the other hand, the police officers taking out their firearms and presumably opening fire on the mutants sets the heroes back several paces. It is noteworthy that Horikoshi depicts a mutant officer deciding to pull out his gun first. Whether that was a political or social comment or simply a creative choice depends on the readers’ interpretation.

