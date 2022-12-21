My Hero Academia chapter 376 confirmed release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

After an unexpected delay, My Hero Academia chapter 376 will release on Monday, December 26, at 12 am JST. The manga will go on a break the following week due to Shueisha’s upcoming Christmas publication.

While mangaka Horikoshi’s health is reportedly better, for now, the possibility of a long hiatus following the New Year publication break remains. While readers want a steady stream of chapters due to the ongoing cliffhangers, everyone agrees that Horikoshi’s health must come first.

MangaPlus and Viz update new release date for My Hero Academia chapter 376

The sudden break seems to be due to health issues, and it was on such short notice that MHA still appears in the TOC of the mag because there wasn't enough time to change & reprint it.

The notice of Horikoshi’s declining health was so short that Shueisha could not make any changes to the printed magazine. The online platforms were unable to update their schedules as well. Therefore, both MangaPlus and Viz displayed the release date of My Hero Academia chapter 376 as December 19. However, the platforms have now updated the new release date.

As usual, My Hero Academia chapter 376 will be available online on Viz Media’s website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus app, and Shonen Jump+ app, at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, December 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, December 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, December 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, December 25

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, December 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, December 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm, Monday, December 26

Brief recap of My Hero Academia chapter 375: Toga and Uraraka’s battle

Toga outsmarts Tsuyu (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Chapter 375 focused on Toga and Uraraka’s battle on Okuto Island. Fighting Uraraka and Tsuyu gave Toga the motivation needed to plan her actions and think like a full-fledged villain. She enticed Tsuyu with a decoy and took a sample of her blood, which allowed her to impersonate the hero. Furthermore, her determination alerted Kurogiri of her presence and he came to her aid.

Toga's Sad Man's Parade (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

When Kurogiri opened a portal to the Gunga Mountains, Toga let loose the Sad Man’s Parade. Her primary objective was to kill Hawks but the prospect of aiding Dabi and wreaking havoc upon the heroes also spurred her on. Unwilling to accept defeat, Uraraka followed her with the help of Tsuyu. However, it is still unclear whether the one who went with her is the real Tsuyu or Toga’s impersonation.

Chapter 376 to focus on the battle in the Gunga Mountains

My Hero Academia chapter 376 is likely to focus on the multifaceted battle in the Gunga Mountains. It is unlikely that Uraraka will intervene in the fight between Dabi and Endeavor, but should Toga decide to go for Hawks, the hero will definitely step in. Given that Hawks is almost certain to stand between the two Todorokis, this has the potential to become a five-way fight.

Another question fans have regarding My Hero Academia chapter 376 is whether Shoto will reappear in Gunga Mountains. It would be unfortunate if all Shoto and Dabi’s fight led to was the latter simply changing venues and targets. Many readers have speculated that Iida might rush Shoto through the portal to aid Endeavor and Hawks and face Dabi one last time.

Athena-av art 🐺❄🐏 Preorders in shipping status @Athena_av_art

Additionally, it has already been announced that next week comes the illustration of the poll!

Additionally, My Hero Academia chapter 376 will receive a cover feature in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 4/5 and will contain the results of the latest Popularity Poll.

