My Hero Academia chapter 378 spoilers hint that All Might has a secret plan

My Hero Academia chapter 378 spoilers were released late in the evening on Tuesday, January 17, bringing with them what many are calling one of the best issues in recent memory. The spoilers saw the return of several villains who are now assisting the Pro Heroes, including fan-favorites Gentle Criminal and Lady Nagant.

While there were many other exciting aspects of the issue, one subtle detail in particular seemingly caught the attention of fans everywhere. My Hero Academia chapter 378 saw All Might leave the safety of the war room with a mysterious briefcase, heading to a currently unknown destination.

My Hero Academia chapter 378 may see beginning of end for All Might as he solemnly and solely sets out

My Hero Academia chapter 378 begins by confirming the long-standing fan theory that La Brava did indeed best Skeptic in the past, hacking into his company’s network. She does the same thing again in the present, causing him to begin escaping and turning his two most important computers into humanoids to come with him.

The police, meanwhile, point out how U.A. is still falling, with La Brava saying that the old system was too damaged and she needs to make a new one. However, she won’t make it in time, prompting Tsukauchi to begin internally monologuing about not enjoying working with villains. However, he remembers Yuga Aoyama, and the possibility of change that he represents.

My Hero Academia chapter 378 then shifts perspectives to the Deku versus Shigaraki battlefield. Deku (Izuku Midoriya) remembers Tomura Shigaraki’s words from the last war, about how not understanding each other is what makes them Heroes and Villains. Various students and Pro Heroes are seen fretting about the school falling and the attack of the Twice clones.

The United States fighter jets debate using lasers on the platform when suddenly Gentle Criminal is seen hopping in the air right on top of the ocean. The issue quickly cuts back to Skeptic being captured by various heroes, while Tsukauchi and La Brava both encourage Gentle to do his best.

This leads to a flashback, which sees Gentle prevent a breakout of Mikuzu prison by Tartarus Escapees, with even Muscular among them and Gentle still winning. When the police arrive, he says he wants to meet La Brava, with My Hero Academia chapter 378 then jumping back to the present where he uses his Gently Super Lover to hold the entire platform in air.

Gentle wonders if that “young man” (Midoriya) is still fighting to protect someone’s smile, remembering when he failed to save a man who fell from a building. Deku, meanwhile, realizes that this is Gentle’s work, but Shigaraki begins moving again. The chapter ends with Tsukauchi finishing his speech, saying he believes in their “origin” deep in their hearts as Lady Nagant is also seen joining the battle.

Amidst all of this, fans see All Might leave the building where Tsukauchi is holding a mysterious suitcase with him, heading to an unknown destination. Unfortunately, no additional information is given on All Might’s goals in the issue, leaving fans to wonder exactly what he’s up to.

Even more unfortunate is that since he’s unable to do any fighting in his current state, he may be planning to sacrifice himself. While My Hero Academia chapter 378 doesn’t foreshadow this in any way beyond what has already been said, the present-day of the series is when the late Sir Nighteye specified that All Might would die.

Thus, it’s possible that this prediction has turned into a self-fulfilling prophecy, with All Might accepting his “fate” and going on to face All For One for one last time. As to how he would sacrifice himself while doing meaningful damage to All For One, this remains to be seen. However, it’s almost a certainty that whatever is in his suitcase is key to this plan.

It’s also possible that he’s instead going to the battlefield to help Midoriya deal with Tomura Shigaraki, rather than heading towards All For One to sacrifice himself. However, this seems somewhat unlikely with My Hero Academia chapter 378 seeing both Lady Nagant and Gentle Criminal appear at Deku’s battlefield.

As a result, the most likely plan All Might has is one which would see him sacrifice himself to fully eliminate All For One’s main body. This then opens the door for Midoriya to save Shigaraki by eliminating the presence of All For One, which remains in him. Midoriya can most likely achieve this via the mental world which One For All lets him access, which has been proven able to link with Shigaraki and All For One’s consciousnesses.

