My Hero Academia chapter 387: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 387 is set to release on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 12 am JST. With the previous chapter ending on the exciting All Might versus All For One cliffhanger, fans can’t wait for the upcoming installment to continue this plotline. However, there’s also the possibility of a new or alternate focus in the upcoming release.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 387 is made available. For now, readers have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming chapter, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Fans hoping My Hero Academia chapter 387 formally begins the suspected All Might vs All For One fight

Release date and time, where to read

your cringe friend @linoopse GUYS why the hell are all of you talking about mha 387 chapter if it doesn't release yet???? GUYS why the hell are all of you talking about mha 387 chapter if it doesn't release yet????

My Hero Academia chapter 387 will be officially released on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, May 7. Select international readers will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, May 8. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 387 is set to be released in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, May 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, May 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 7

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 7

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, May 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, May 8

What to expect in the upcoming chapter?

Since mangaka Kohei Horikoshi has left fans off on a cliffhanger for All Might versus All For One fight, fans should prepare for My Hero Academia chapter 387 to not focus on this. Instead, the issue may take fans to another battlefield, with the most likely candidate obviously being the Gunga one.

However, My Hero Academia chapter 387 could also choose to focus on the Deku versus Shigaraki fight. It would make sense to show that the two are knowledgeable of All For One’s imminent arrival at their location, given how impactful his presence can be. Moreover, a focus on Iida and Shoto’s journey to Gunga is seemingly just as likely as any other shift in perspective.

Chapter 386 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 386 began with a focus on All For One’s traversal against Japan, as well as an explanation of Dabi’s current situation. It’s revealed that Dabi had been accumulating heat to the point where he’s turned himself into a ticking time-bomb with a 5 kilometer blast radius, endangering civilians in the Gungan area. Simultaneously, All For One was getting close enough to headquarters to teleport there.

The chapter then shifted focus to Kamino ward, where Tenya Iida and Shoto Todoroki were contacted by All Might. After being briefed on the Dabi situation, All Might told the two that they were the only hope for stopping Dabi. Iida then put Shoto on his back and used his Quirk to get the two to Gunga in time.

As they departed, Stain was shown watching them and acknowledged their fighting spirit for the sake of others. The chapter then shifted perspectives for a final time, this time on All Might musing on his past with both All For One and Izuku Midoriya. As the chapter ended, All For One approached All Might with a sadistic smile, who in turn smiled back and proclaimed “I am here” as his car and briefcase transformed into a mech-suit.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes