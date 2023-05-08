My Hero Academia chapter 388: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 388 is set to release on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12:00 am JST. Following the focus on the Todoroki family drama, fans are waiting with bated breath to see if the upcoming issue will stick with Endeavor and Co. or jump back to All Might versus All For One.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 388 becomes available. Fans do at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoilers expected to begin dropping in the coming days.

Fans hoping for My Hero Academia chapter 388 to shift its focus back to All Might vs. All For One

Release date and time, where to read

Rukasu @RukasuMHA 387 official release: May 7th

388 leaks: May 9/10 (depending on the timezone)

388 official release: May 14th 387 official release: May 7th388 leaks: May 9/10 (depending on the timezone)388 official release: May 14th

My Hero Academia chapter 388 will be officially released on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, May 14. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, May 15. Exact release time, however, will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 388 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, May 14

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, May 14

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 14

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 14

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 14

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, May 15

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, May 15

Chapter 387 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 387 begins with Geten telling Mr. Compress about the Himura family’s downfall in trying to keep their blood pure, also revealing himself to be a Himura. Eventually, the main Himura family was forced to sell off their children in arranged marriages. Geten theorizes, based on his extended family’s practices, that as Quirks mixed and advanced, some descendants of teh Himura family may unknowingly possess latent abilities.

The chapter then jumps to the Gunga battlefield, where Endeavor is being updated on Dabi’s current stats. Despite heavy injuries, he confronts Dabi, but can only see a young Toya seeking praise. This results in Endeavor being unable to fight and getting thoroughly punched, which continues until Dabi gets close enough to Endeavor for him to realize that the villain has inexplicably awakened his mother Rei’s Quirk, Frost.

Endeavor’s life then flashes before him as he recognizes his wrongs, explaining how he wanted to atone for both his as well as Dabi’s sins. Endeavor then bearhugs Dabi and uses his son’s flames to fly up into the sky. Just when it seems Endeavor is truly set to die with his son, Rei suddenly appears out of nowhere, using her Quirk to cool Dabi’s flames as the issue ends.

What to expect (speculative)

bombhands @bombhand5

#MHA All For One should've died in Kamino, and should get killed off by All Might #MHA 388 All For One should've died in Kamino, and should get killed off by All Might#MHA #MHA388 https://t.co/Iye4PSWLb2

Unfortunately, My Hero Academia chapter 388 will likely shift perspectives yet again, but fortunately, do so in order to return to All Might versus All For One. Should the issue bring readers to any other event currently happening in the series, fans might consider it a major misstep by author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi.

If My Hero Academia chapter 388 does return to All Might versus All For One, fans can expect to see the next issue focus exclusively on their fight. The opening pages will likely highlight All Might’s fully transformed mech-suit, while subsequent panels may focus on him getting an upper hand on All For One. The issue will likely end with All For One set to mount an ominous comeback.

Readers can avail the My Hero Academia chapter 388 spoilers here.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes