My Hero Academia chapter 389: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 389 is set to be released on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 12 am JST. After last week’s 11-page outing, fans are hoping for a return to standard chapter length in the coming issue. Likewise, many are curious as to whether or not the upcoming issue will stick with the Todoroki family drama, or return to the All For One versus All Might fight.

Unfortunately, fans won’t be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 389 becomes available. However, readers at least have official release information for the highly-anticipated upcoming issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information on My Hero Academia chapter 389, as well as speculates on what to expect and more.

My Hero Academia chapter 389 set to return series to full-length page counts, but actual content unclear

Release date and time, where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 389 will be officially released on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, May 21. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Monday, May 22. Exact release time will vary by region and time zone.

Fans can read the issue on either Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media’s website are free services, which allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. Shonen Jump+, meanwhile, is a paid, subscription-based service, which gives readers access to a series in its entirety.

My Hero Academia chapter 389 is set to release in the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, May 21

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, May 21

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, May 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, May 21

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, May 21

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, May 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, May 22

Chapter 388 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 388 began with a focus on the evacuation blocks. Itsuka Kendo of U.A. Class 1-B was seen restraining All For One and Skeptic’s spies, while alerting everyone that the evacuation blocks are now unable to move. As Pro Heroes and U.A. robots evacuated civilians to above ground, Rei Todoroki saw Dabi’s heat sphere out a nearby window.

Rei then hopped in a bike robot and asked to be taken to the source of the heat, telling Natsuo to take care of Fuyumi as she left. After arriving at the scene, she apologized to Toya, who seemingly acknowledged her presence. Endeavor then told her to leave because she’ll die from the heat, but she stayed and pointed out the same goes for both him and Dabi/Toya.

Dabi/Toya then called out his siblings’ names, revealing that Natsuo and Fuyumi had followed their mother and arrived. After brief conversation and reflection on their childhoods, Natsuo and Fuyumi begged their family to not be split up once more.

The issue ended with Endeavor begging Dabi not to kill anyone but himself and Endeavor, as a panel of an alternate-reality Todoroki family is seen healthy and happy, including a smiling Toya.

What to expect from the upcoming chapter (speculative)?

While My Hero Academia chapter 389 will likely return the series to publishing full-fledged issues, the exact story content of the upcoming chapter still remains unclear. At this point, sticking with the Todoroki family drama narrative seems no more or less likely than shifting perspectives back to the All For One versus All Might fight.

In either case, fans can expect My Hero Academia chapter 389 to indicate the perspective which the series will focus on in the near future. Continuing the Todoroki plotline would, at this point, seemingly indicate it’s imminent conclusion, while switching to All Might versus All For One would only make sense if it’s the planned long-term focus.

