My Hero Academia chapter 391: Major spoilers to expect

With My Hero Academia chapter 391’s release delayed by a week, fans are anxiously searching the internet for any kind of spoilers that they can find. With the Todoroki family drama being put on hold for now, given 390’s final panels, fans are curious to see where the series will go next.

Unfortunately, there are no verifiable spoilers Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia chapter 391 as of now. This is to be somewhat expected with the series on a non-holiday break this week, almost resulting in a delayed spoiler process alongside the official release delay.

While there are no spoilers currently available for the chapter, fans are still discussing what the upcoming release could focus on. While My Hero Academia chapter 391 could take a number of different approaches, fans are certain that a few key options are most likely.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 is seemingly set to depart from the Todoroki family focus with Dabi being restrained

With the Todoroki family drama set to be temporarily shelved in My Hero Academia chapter 391, the possibilities for what’s next are endless. That being said, the final panels of the previous chapter suggest that a focus on Ochaco Uraraka’s fight against Himiko Toga will be the upcoming focus.

However, there is some dispute among fans regarding how Horikoshi will go about this, assuming it is what’s next for the series. Some are advocating for jumping right into the two’s fight, while others are hoping to see some Uraraka-centric chapters first. This would provide additional context to Uraraka’s motivations and desires for the outcome of the fight, as well as provide narrative parity to the Toga-centric chapters the final arc has seen so far.

If My Hero Academia chapter 391 dives right into the two’s fight, fans can expect Uraraka to initially struggle in the upcoming issue. Toga has a numbers advantage through the overall clones she’s created, as well as having an overall stronger and larger stature than Uraraka does due to currently being a Twice clone.

Uraraka may even be put into a losing position to build suspense and anticipation for the next release. In this case, fans can expect subsequent chapters to focus on Uraraka’s uphill battle as she tries to regain control of the fight. A Quirk Awakening is even possible for the young Pro Hero considering the narrative and overall context of this fight.

Alternatively, My Hero Academia chapter 391 could briefly focus on Toga and Uraraka before switching perspectives to another battlefield. In this scenario, fans would likely see chapter 391 focus on All Might versus All For One. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that the series will switch to Deku versus Shigaraki prior to the other major fights being wrapped up.

What is fortunate about this reality is that All Might versus All For One is one of the most highly anticipated bouts currently ongoing in the series. Should Horikoshi decide to focus on this final battle between bitter rivals next, fans will be ecstatic to see such a decision made.

