My Hero Academia chapter 391 proves why creator Horikoshi needs to take a hiatus

With the release of My Hero Academia chapter 391’s spoilers and raw scans earlier in the week, fans were given a sneak peek at the upcoming issue’s events. While nothing is official until Shueisha’s release of the next installment for mangaka Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series is available, these spoilers are typically fairly accurate.

Fans are taking this purported My Hero Academia chapter 391 leak information as truth to what the official issue will end up having in store for readers. However, if this is indeed the case, it seems fans are in for a disappointing chapter for one key reason, which is separated completely from the actual content within.

This key reason also highlights how desperately Horikoshi needs to and why he should take a long-term hiatus or break for the series. All in all, My Hero Academia chapter 391 is a fairly disappointing installment despite setting up the start of the exciting battle between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga.

My Hero Academia chapter 391’s excellent setup overshadowed by incredibly short length

Jay5ive92 @jay5ive92 #MHA391 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… Rukasu @RukasuMHA 9 pages chapter :/ #MHA391 9 pages chapter :/ #MHA391 Horikoshi sensei please take a 6 month break and take as much time to finish my hero academia. For your fans sake and yours please do this asap! #MyHeroAcademia Horikoshi sensei please take a 6 month break and take as much time to finish my hero academia. For your fans sake and yours please do this asap! #MyHeroAcademia #MHA391 twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat…

While it is somewhat beating a dead horse at this point, My Hero Academia chapter 391 does prove yet again that Kohei Horikoshi needs a break. A long-term break/hiatus would likely be best, giving him enough time to both rest and fully plan out the rest of the final arc.

Chapter 391 serves as the perfect example for why this is the case for a few key reasons. The first and most concerning is the page count. Whether Horikoshi is releasing such a short issue due to health issues or not necessarily knowing where the series is going next, a long-term break fixes both problems.

Such a short length for chapters in a weekly series can also lead to resentment for the series by fans who are reading it weekly. As with previous releases that have had a short page-count, My Hero Academia chapter 391 is the perfect example of this. While some fans are trying to look past the short length and focus on the actual content, many are unable to move past the fact that a weekly series is putting out 9-12 page issues regularly.

Thattoastfreak @BrianaSaxton #MHA391 Hori your health is more important than the series, if you need a break we will understand. Take some time off man you need it :( #MHA391 Hori your health is more important than the series, if you need a break we will understand. Take some time off man you need it :(

Beyond giving Horikoshi time to fix any potential health issues (which is undoubtedly the biggest concern for fans), it’ll also likely increase the story’s quality. While the final arc hasn’t necessarily been bad so far, there have certainly been some questionable decisions and confusing choices in terms of overarching narrative and issue-specific content.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 is thus representative of both aspects. By spending roughly three pages worth of time on characters who’ve either played minor roles in the arc so far or have already had their major narratives play out, fans become confused on what the focus is. While it should be apparent that fans are diving into the Toga versus Uraraka fight, shots of Hawks and other pro Heroes continuing to fight muddies these waters.

As such, it’s clear that Horikoshi needs to take a long-term break, both for his own personal health and that of his series as it progresses through its final arc. Unfortunately, fans will not see this occur due to some behind-the-scenes motivation that fans will likely never be privy to.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes