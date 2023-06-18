My Hero Academia chapter 391: Uraraka and Toga's battle heads to a high-tension climax

My Hero Academia chapter 391 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing an exciting development in Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series. While the issue’s short length has fans worried for Horikoshi’s health, the actual content of the chapter has left fans generally pleased.

Primarily focusing its short page-count on Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga, My Hero Academia chapter 391 sets up their fight in a perfect way. While it’s unclear what’s in store for the two’s confrontation from here on out, them butting heads will be done in an emotional context.

Short but sweet, My Hero Academia chapter 391 makes the most out of its fleeting nine pages

My Hero Academia chapter 391: Love and war

My Hero Academia chapter 391 begins with a focus on Toga’s Twice clones, who are screaming that all the Pro Heroes must die. Pixie-Bob and Tiger are seen fighting against this tidal wave of enemies as best as they can, but both are eventually swept away by the Sad Man’s Death Parade.

The narrator explains that Toga has been continuously cloning herself after transforming into Twice and that the time limit on her transformation depends on how much blood she drank. However, since the Heroes have no way to know how much of Twice’s blood Toga has, they don't know when the transformation will end.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 then adds that even if they did know, an ocean of clones will sweep them up in no time at all if they falter against Toga’s onslaught of Twices. As the narrator says this, an unconscious Shoto Todoroki is seen while siblings Fuyumi and Natsuo take care of Toya. Tenya Iida is also seen lying down on the ground, while a barely conscious Hawks stands and draws his sword.

The chapter then focuses on Ochaco Uraraka, who is trying to escape a group of Twices who are climbing up into the air after her. Himiko Toga, meanwhile, wonders if Toya had died, resulting in another one of her friends leaving her. However, as Toga is distracted, Uraraka uses the long-range wires in her costume to latch onto and fling herself towards her.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 sees Uraraka explain that while they only met each other for the first time last summer, her perception has changed a lot since then. Toga tells her that it’s too late for this kind of talk, which Uraraka apologizes for and adds that she finally found her. Toga tells her to be quiet, but Uraraka points out how it’s obvious that she’s been crying.

Uraraka then begins discussing why Toga can’t do what Twice could and why she can’t fully become him. She remembers Tsuyu Asui’s words to her, theorizing that Toga didn’t love Shigaraki and the others enough to use their Quirks. Thinking to herself, Uraraka says that after seeing Toga’s tears, she thinks she understands the real reason.

My Hero Academia chapter 391 then sees Uraraka say that what’s stopping Toga from using Twice’s power to its fullest is that she’s mixed her feelings with murderous intent. Likewise, this has diluted her pure “love” for Twice, Toya, and the other League of Villains members, who she tried to make successful clones of.

Toga pauses briefly before becoming enraged over this claim, with Twice’s face slowly morphing back into hers. She tells Uraraka to be quiet, questioning what she could possibly understand about her as the chapter comes to an end.

My Hero Academia chapter 391: In summation

While My Hero Academia chapter 391 is incredibly short, it does a good job of building up the Uraraka and Toga fight in the final moments before it begings for real in the upcoming installments. With the emotional circumstances now clearly established, the two can battle it out and let their feelings for one another shine in future releases.

The chapter also does a great job of establishing what the status of various Pro Heroes is heading into what’s likely the war’s final stages. Assuming Uraraka is successful in defeating Toga and deactivating her Quirk, all that remains are the headliner battles of All Might versus All For One and Izuku Midoriya versus Tomura Shigaraki.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

