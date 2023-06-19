My Hero Academia chapter 392: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia chapter 392 is set to release on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following a short but sweet outing in the previous issue by author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi, fans are hoping for a full-length chapter. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to confirm exactly what the issue will focus on until verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia chapter 392 becomes available.

Fans do however have official details about the release of the highly-anticipated issue, with spoiler information set to begin releasing in the coming days.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 could continue to focus on Uraraka and Toga

Release date, time, and where to read

Dino - CR Dandadan @Dinostruction #MHA391

Ochako will obviously stop the Twice horde but let's say she didn't. The Todofam would not be able to survive since their fighters are down. Hawks wouldn't make it, and possibly the heros around him. And Iida could just outrun them, but they may surround him eventually Ochako will obviously stop the Twice horde but let's say she didn't. The Todofam would not be able to survive since their fighters are down. Hawks wouldn't make it, and possibly the heros around him. And Iida could just outrun them, but they may surround him eventually #MHA391 Ochako will obviously stop the Twice horde but let's say she didn't. The Todofam would not be able to survive since their fighters are down. Hawks wouldn't make it, and possibly the heros around him. And Iida could just outrun them, but they may surround him eventually https://t.co/8KbKzgERrs

My Hero Academia chapter 392 will officially release on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. For most international fans, this means the issue will be released sometime during the day on Sunday, June 25. Select international readers, like Japanese audiences, will be able to access the issue in the early morning hours of Monday, June 26.

My Hero Academia chapter 392 is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, June 25

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, June 25

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 25

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, June 26

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am, Monday, June 26

Fans can read My Hero Academia chapter 392 on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's free MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's paid Shonen Jump+ app. MANGAPlus and Viz Media's website are free services that allow readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. However, Shonen Jump+ is a subscription-based service that allows readers to access a series in its entirety.

Chapter 391 recap

My Hero Academia chapter 391 began with a focus on the sea of Twice clones, as well as the various Pro Heroes who had been fighting them. In addition, brief importance was given to Tenya Iida, Shoto Todoroki, and Hawks as the Twice clones enacted the Sad Man's Death Parade, becoming an unstoppable tidal wave of enemies.

The narrator explained how dire the situation was for the Pro Heroes, before highlighting Ochaco Uraraka's struggle to escape the Twices. As this happened, Himiko Toga wondered about Toya and whether or not another one of her friends died. This created an opening for Uraraka to attach a wire to Toga, pulling herself towards her enemy.

Uraraka spoke to Toga about how she felt about her despite their opposing sides, also sharing her suspicion that Toga can't use Twice's Quirk fully because her bloodlust and love are mixing. This infuriated Toga, who told Uraraka to be quiet as the Twice mask came off, revealing her own face for the first time since her transformation.

What to expect (speculative)

J-Pep of Chaos 🎮🎨🎥📚 @jpepper2391



That’s really going to mess with her, since love makes up the core of what she understands about herself. #MHA391 I speculated on this the last time we checked in on the Uraraka/Toga battle. Toga isn’t able to use Twice’s Quirk because she isn’t feeling pure love, not anymore.That’s really going to mess with her, since love makes up the core of what she understands about herself. #MHA391 I speculated on this the last time we checked in on the Uraraka/Toga battle. Toga isn’t able to use Twice’s Quirk because she isn’t feeling pure love, not anymore.That’s really going to mess with her, since love makes up the core of what she understands about herself. https://t.co/96LZ3zbvrI

My Hero Academia chapter 392 will more likely than not continue its focus on Uraraka and Toga's fight. With it being one of the last major fights in the final arc yet to be wrapped up, it doesn’t make sense for Horikoshi to shift away from it just as it begins. Furthermore, if this was his intent, the nine-page issue that was chapter 391, would likely have made for a better time to give general updates.

That being said, the series is somewhat unpredictable at this point, with My Hero Academia chapter 392 being no exception. Perspective shifts, shortened chapters, and more are all in play as the series progresses through its final arc. While it's certainly expected that Toga and Uraraka remain in the spotlight for now, fans should likely expect the unexpected.

Follow along for more My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes