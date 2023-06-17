My Hero Academia: Ochako might be too late to save Toga (and chapter 391 proves it)

My Hero Academia chapter 391, titled Rejected by the World, will now shift its focus to Ochako Uraraka's fight against Himiko Toga. In the previous chapter, it seemed that Dabi had been successfully subdued, and now it is time for Toga to give up being a Villain. Both the Heroes and readers eagerly look forward to this potential transformation.

While Ochako is trying to save Toga, there are indications that her efforts may not succeed. This presents the unpleasant possibility that embracing the life of a Villain represents a point of no return. However, it now remains to be seen whether Toga can truly break free from the world of Villains.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga.

Why does My Hero Academia chapter 391 suggest that Toga is beyond saving?

Toga and Ochako as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

According to spoilers, in the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 391, readers will see the Heroes struggling against the Twice army. Toga will continue to transform herself into Twice and then clone herself, all while wondering about what happened to Toya. It will be evident that she will be upset at the prospect of losing another person close to her.

In the midst of the battle, Ochako will locate her and grab onto her using a wire. Uravity will try to apologize, saying that she has changed a lot, and has finally gained a better understanding of Toga's inner complexities. However, Toga will swiftly dismiss her by saying that it is already too late for any form of reconciliation.

Ochako as seen in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

Moreover, in My Hero Academia chapter 391, Toga will react aggressively when Ochako will reveal her belief that Toga's once pure love has been poisoned by her murderous intent. As the Twice face will dissolve, her real face will emerge. She will tell Ochako to shut up as she cannot possibly understand anything about her.

The brief nine-page chapter then comes to an end. Since Toga claims that it is too late to make amends and tells Ochako that she cannot understand her, fans may be led to conclude that Toga is beyond saving.

Is it really too late for Toga?

Toga in My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

While it may seem that Toga believes she is beyond salvation in My Hero Academia chapter 391, there remains a possibility that mangaka Kohei Horikoshi is deliberately toying with the emotions of fans.

In the previous chapter, Dabi voiced his intense hatred for his family because they deprived him of the validation that he had pined for all his life. Similarly, Toga's hesitation to mend her relationship with Ochako may be rooted in her resentment from previous instances of being rejected. After all, she had considered Ochako to be her friend.

So, Toga's assertion that Ochako does not understand at present might not be genuine. On the contrary, her observation might have hit the nail on the head. But whether Toga is actually saved hinges on how Ochako approaches her. A single misstep could result in losing Toga forever.

Poll : 0 votes