My Hero Academia chapter 393: Major spoilers to expect

With the series on break for one week ahead of the official release of My Hero Academia chapter 393, fans are anticipating an impressive outing for the series in the upcoming issue. Pressure is certainly on for series creator/author/illustrator Kohei Horikoshi to deliver a chapter firing on all cylinders, especially in the department of length and page-count.

Although guessing how long My Hero Academia chapter 393 may be is nearly impossible, there are a few key events fans can count on being in the upcoming official release. With the series clearly honing in on Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s fight for the time being, this is a somewhat unsurprising reality.

Likewise, My Hero Academia chapter 393 will likely hit some key story beats for both Uraraka and Toga’s shared development as heroic and villainous foil characters. Again, while all speculative, there are two major flashbacks fans can likely count on occurring in the upcoming issue of the series.

My Hero Academia chapter 393 set to either give Toga villain name flashback, Uraraka childhood flashback

As mentioned above, it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that My Hero Academia chapter 393 will continue focusing on Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga. The two’s battle is both one of the most emotionally and narratively significant remaining in what is purported to be the series’ final arc overall, further cementing its time in the spotlight for now.

However, the exact way in which the upcoming issue will focus on the two’s fight can likely take one of three major directions. Unsurprisingly, the first would be continuing their fight in the present, showcasing how Uraraka plans to win despite her new stab wound. Likewise, fans would see Toga attempt to brainstorm a way to cement her victory in this scenario.

In this case, My Hero Academia chapter 393 would likely spend time on each attempting to come up with a winning strategy for most of its pages. Final panels would likely see some other sort of major development occur in their bout. However, the other two possible routes would be flashback-centric, and likely hone in on either Toga or Uraraka for the issue.

Seph @Shonen_Joenen #MHA393



Himiko Toga has been heavily related to the Higanbana - Red Spider Lily, so I would not be surprised if her Villain Name referred to it too. The name "Himiko Toga" is something like "I, the child whose body can pass through", perhaps referring to her elusive abilities. Himiko Toga has been heavily related to the Higanbana - Red Spider Lily, so I would not be surprised if her Villain Name referred to it too. The name "Himiko Toga" is something like "I, the child whose body can pass through", perhaps referring to her elusive abilities. #MHA393Himiko Toga has been heavily related to the Higanbana - Red Spider Lily, so I would not be surprised if her Villain Name referred to it too. The name "Himiko Toga" is something like "I, the child whose body can pass through", perhaps referring to her elusive abilities. https://t.co/91DWgPceFi

If a Toga-centric flashback does occur, fans will likely see her continue to remember the time when Twice implored her to pick a villain name, as seen at the end of the previous release. This will likely see Twice explain what a villain name means to him, with Toga likely seeing some sort of beauty in his explanation and adopting a similar philosophy herself.

Such a development would almost certainly be followed up with a return to the present in the issue’s final pages, where Toga tells Uraraka to call her by her chosen villain name. However, if My Hero Academia chapter 393 instead chooses to give Uraraka a flashback, fans will likely see the issue instead hone in on her childhood, and how dichotomous it was to Toga’s.

Such an approach would likely be done to further develop the two side-by-side with each other. While Uraraka grew up poor but with loving parents and chose to become a hero, Toga grew up wealthy but with abusive and hateful parents and chose to become a villain. The final panels of an Uraraka-centric flashback issue would likely see her tell Toga that they’re much more similar than she thinks.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes