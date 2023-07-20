My Hero Academia chapter 395 shows Toga's hidden potential

With the release of alleged spoilers and raw scans for My Hero Academia chapter 395 coming earlier this week, fans saw Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga’s fight come to a definitive end.

Fans are also engaged in discussions about the future of the series beyond chapter 395 of My Hero Academia. They are eagerly debating the direction that Horikoshi will choose to take readers in the upcoming chapters.

Among dedicated fans of the series, one of the most popular predictions is that the next battle will be between All Might and All For One, followed by a showdown between Izuku "Deku" Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki.

The anticipation for the future has caused many fans to closely examine what is potentially one of the most important moments in My Hero Academia chapter 395. This moment is particularly disheartening because it offers fans a glimpse of what Toga could have become if she had grown up in a different, healthier environment.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 shows how Toga could’ve become as great a hero as Uraraka and others

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 395 allegedly begins with the Twice clones disintegrating, leading to Himiko Toga explaining that her knife allows her to become who she loves. Likewise, it shouldn’t be held with hate in her heart. Toga then begins panting and feels great pain, which is a consequence of pushing her Quirk so hard.

It’s then revealed that Ochaco Uraraka is so exhausted because she didn’t release her Awakened Quirk until everyone was on the ground.

As Uraraka recognizes the graveness of her situation, Toga looks around and sees everyone she hurt, including Uraraka. She tells Uraraka that the League of Villains wanted to rebuild the world and make it easier to live in. However, she adds that she’s so happy with Uraraka that she can’t allow a world without her to exist. She then drinks Uraraka’s blood and transforms into her, beginning a blood transfusion from her to Uraraka.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 then allegedly sees Toga talk about how Twice did something similar for her. However, since she doesn’t have Twice’s blood anymore, she transformed into Uraraka instead. Uraraka tells her to stop, but Toga instead stitches up her stomach wound.

The final moments of the issue see the two talk about their new relationship, apologize for the past, and Toga accepting who she is and saying she’ll live life as herself.

Toga’s hidden potential, explained

As discussed in the above spoilers, the upcoming issue in the series allegedly sees Toga perform basic medical procedures via her Quirk to save Uraraka’s life. Combined with her apparent medical knowledge in regard to suturing a wound, it’s clear that Toga’s Quirk, knowledge, and skills are all playing a key role in saving Uraraka’s life.

In this way, My Hero Academia chapter 395 highlights Toga’s hidden potential as a legitimate Pro Hero. Combined with her agility and combat skills, as well as being able to “borrow” the Quirks of those she loves by becoming them, this would’ve made her both a key offensive and support Pro Hero.

Unfortunately, due to how her parents and society viewed her during her youth, she instead felt rejected by the world and decided to find a way to shape it in her image. Toga says this exactly to Uraraka when referencing what the League of Villains actually wanted as a result of their various efforts throughout the series.

Had Toga been raised in a healthier and more accepting and loving environment, she likely could have become as great a Pro Hero as almost anyone from her generation.

Even if she didn’t become a Pro Hero, her skills and knowledge as seen in My Hero Academia chapter 395 (combined with her Quirk) would’ve made for a fantastic doctor, nurse, or EMT.

While this is sadly not the way Toga lived her life up to this point, there’s certainly still hope for her to adjust to such a career path from here on. Spoilers also suggest that she mentions her unwillingness to ever go to prison. It is possible that Horikoshi is setting up an epilogue-like ending for her, where she avoids going to jail and transforms herself by pursuing one of the career paths mentioned earlier, provided she survives until then.

