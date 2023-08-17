My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers and raw scans: All Might’s first meeting with Nana Shimura revealed as AFO comes back with a vengeance

My Hero Academia chapter 397 is a highly anticipated chapter given that it comes after the Obon break. However, the recently released spoilers mark the chapter as a placeholder in the ongoing All Might vs AFO fight. The official translation of the chapter is set to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 38 on Monday, August 20, at 12 AM JST.

In the previous chapter, All Might faced All for One head-on with the help of his car, Hercules. The car formed an armor around him, which could perform several attacks to both nullify and counter AFO’s attacks. With the armor, All Might finally had a fighting chance against AFO.

According to My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers, the chapter is named “Picking Up the Trash.”

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 397.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers show All Might on his last leg as he and AFO have a battle of wits

My Hero Academia chapter 397 begins with All Might lamenting having to fight young men when he himself is so much older. But remembering that AFO has let his hatred fester to harm others and steal One for All, he resigns himself to taunting AFO.

He taunts AFO that if even a quirkless person can give such a fight, then he mustn't be the fabled Demon Lord. Enraged, AFO combines the following six moves to attack All Might: Springlike Limbs, Physical Boost, Air Cannon, Rivet Stab, Dark Ball, and Light Dust; indicating that he feels truly cornered.

All Might notices that AFO is getting flustered by the trash talk. Given that All Might is protected by his shield, Utility Cloak Dark Shadow, he plans to simply talk down to the villain. However, Hercules warns him that his armor and shield are damaged to a great degree and failing in certain places. All Might simply tells the car to activate “Support Mode” on maximum capacity.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 spoilers then show that AFO is now talking down to All Might, having gained the upper hand. He says that he is neither frightened nor overexerted by this fight, he is simply taking out the trash. Even though the trash has a new trash bag, i.e. All Might’s armor, it’s still not worth a proper fight. He only has to destroy the armor for All Might to realize how vastly outmatched he is.

All Might remembers telling Deku about heroes who become too reliant on support items. He also remembers his first meeting with Nana Shimura. A young Toshinori had tried to defeat a horde of villains with just a steel pipe and no Quirk. Nana had come to his rescue, defeating all of them and asking if he was going fight so many people with just that steel pipe.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 comes back to the present, where All Might is gearing up for another attack. As AFO keeps boasting about how All Might’s ruse is up, the former hero exasperatedly tells him to stop talking as the chapter ends.

My Hero Academia chapter 397, despite following the Obon break, is only 7 pages long. This has led fans to worry more about Horikoshi’s health, given his previous bouts of sickness. In light of Black Clover being moved to Jump Giga, fans are discussing whether it might be prudent to make My Hero Academia a monthly series to give the mangaka a much-needed respite.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses. Here is a detailed list of chapter 397 exact release date and time.

