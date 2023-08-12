My Hero Academia comes full circle with Deku becoming All Might's Hero

After the intense clash between Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga came to a bittersweet end, the focus of My Hero Academia chapter 396 shifted back to none other than All Might, who had a new trick up his sleeve. In the battle against All For One, Armored All Might demonstrated a range of new attacks.

What caught the attention of fans was the naming of these new attacks. Many of these special moves closely resembled the Quirk abilities associated with Class 1-A students. The mentor-student dynamic between Deku and All Might came full circle as it was revealed that All Might drew inspiration for several moves from the techniques associated with Deku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 396.

In My Hero Academia chapter 396, All Might finds inspiration in his old student

How All Might Saved Deku

All Might and Deku in the anime (Image via Bones)

The protagonist of My Hero Academia, Deku, was born without a Quirk, much like his idol All Might. All Might, having sustained significant damage to his internal organs during a battle against All For One, could scarcely maintain his muscular form.

Therefore, when he met Deku, he was impressed and recognized him as the deserving successor of his Quirk One For All. Thus by gifting his Quirk to Deku, All Might made the young teenager's dream of becoming a superhero come true.

Deku no longer needs All Might

Rogue Deku (Image via Bones)

Deku has emerged as one of the greatest heroes in the My Hero Academia universe, especially after attaining the Quirks of all the previous One For All users. He is on par with, if not superior to, an All Might in his prime.

When Deku departed from the U.A. High and chose to go rogue, at that point, too, All Might tried to stay at his side to support him. However, Deku effectively explained to him that the burden of protecting his life was not one he had to shoulder any longer.

So he does not need to keep following him around. Deku, in a way, freed All Might from his guilt while wrestling with his obligation to protect everyone from the oncoming threat of All For One.

How Deku has helped All Might

All Might (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia chapter 396, readers saw All Might's briefcase become a new armor suit that closely resembles his Pro Hero costume.

After he donned this suit, and with the help of his car Hercules, All Might was able to withstand All For One’s attack head-on and deal enough damage on his enemy and prevent him from regenerating.

Despite lacking a Quirk, All Might showcase an array of fresh offensive maneuvers, including Chargebolt, Sugar Rush, and Tape. Shooting Style Smash and Black Whip are two attacks that take inspiration from Deku.

Thus, by artfully inverting the roles of mentor and apprentice, Horikoshi has brought the story full circle.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.