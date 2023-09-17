My Hero Academia chapter 400: An unexpected ally comes to All Might's rescue against All For One

My Hero Academia chapter 400 was released earlier this weekend, continuing All Might and All For One’s final duel. Not only did this latest installment push the fight forward narratively but it also pushed it into its conclusion, with All For One having rewound to the state of a baby.

A certain assist All Might receives from a fan-favorite character in My Hero Academia chapter 400’s final moments suggests that their fight will indeed be ending soon. While this is speculative, the odds are certainly as against All For One as they’ve been throughout the entirety of the fight so far.

Although one can never truly consider All For One to be in a winless situation given the nature of his original Quirk, fans are of the opinion that he has no possible way to escape. Hopefully this continues to reign true in the series’ near future.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 could mark the beginning of the end for series’ self-proclaimed Demon Lord

My Hero Academia chapter 400: New beginnings and old endings

My Hero Academia chapter 400 starts with a focus on Yuga Aoyama and Toru Hagakure. After defeating Kunieda, Aoyama finally notices that Hagakure is no longer invisible, pointing it out to her as well. After she realizes, she yells at Aoyama to quit staring, prompting him to apologize for being too tired to know how to react.

Hagakure comments on how this has never happened before no matter what she did before remembering the one time it did happen when she found out Aoyama was the traitor. She concludes that being in danger made her overdo herself and that the adrenaline is now causing her Quirk to glitch as a result.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 then sees Hagakure comment on how Aoyama’s Quirk is getting stronger, to which he responds that they should focus on burning the plants. He adds that they’ll continue to grow regardless of the user being conscious, adding that he needs Hagakure to refract his light to burn the roots growing inside of everyone.

She comments on how his stomach will feel, but he responds that he’ll go to any length on his last day as a U.A. student. The scene then shifts back to All Might versus All For One, where the laser weapon is running out of steam. All Might shares that he was inspired by Star and Stripe’s final battle, using the lasers in this way since his suit can’t mimic what she did.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 continues with All For One's attempt to escape the laser, but All Might uses his Sound Waves: Earphone Jack technique to restrain him. He internally promises to be in All For One’s way until the end, further saying that he won’t let him escape this blast. He explains that he ditched Tentacole when the laser was shot and that the armor’s Invisible Girl optical resin makes him resistant to the laser’s heat.

All Might then reveals that he deliberately let All For One Punch him so he could get this opportunity. He adds that while he did shield the hit with Tailman, his legs are now in tatters. He comments on how All For One stupidly avoided All Might’s head so he could see him in pain, but that mistake is what's allowing him to continue fighting.

My Hero Academia chapter 400: Counterattacks and a shocking assist

My Hero Academia chapter 400 then sees several black tendrils fly out of the area where All For One is, hitting All Might in the process. He then uses his Armor Morphing: Creati technique to create the Binding Spheres: Grape Juice as All For One tries crawling out of the laser. This restrains All For One, while All Might thinks to himself that he can’t hit any harder than this and asks All For One to vanish before joy stops numbing the pain he’s feeling.

The chapter then cuts to a foreign country, where a young boy is watching the fight with his grandmother. He asks her about All Might, to which she says she doesn’t know. He asks her what happens if he wins or loses, and she says it won’t matter since they’re fighting in a faraway country. He then seemingly begins rooting for All Might silently as the scene returns to the fight.

My Hero Academia chapter 400 sees the bike, which was shooting the laser explode, as All For One crawls out of the blast zone. He reminds All Might that he told him that tools cannot surpass their limits, with his body shining similarly to the golden baby from the beginning of the series as he says this.

All Might calls him a rugrat, to which All For One points out that he’s supposed to be smiling while calling him dear friend. As he says this, an arm-like appendage begins growing out of his back. However, All For One is suddenly unable to move, seemingly stopped by an invisible force. It’s revealed that Stain has arrived and licked All For One’s blood off a piece of debris, telling All Might to finish off All For One.

My Hero Academia chapter 400: In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 400 is an eventful chapter that sees the end of All Might versus All For One set up for a glorious finale. However, there is always the chance that All For One mounts an improbable comeback with one of his many undocumented Quirks.

That being said, Stain has set All Might up for a devastating attack on All For One, which he is already beginning by the time the issue ends. Combined with the fact that Stain’s tongue doesn’t actually finish licking All For One’s blood until the chapter’s final pages, it is certain that the series’ self-proclaimed Demon Lord is set to meet his end.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

